By Claire Spinner

After 2020, everyone could use some love.

Nearly a year after coronavirus cases began emerging in the United States, the country is still continuing to recover. Businesses in California are opening after Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted December’s stay-at-home order recently. To celebrate, One Colorado in Pasadena is hosting its first “lock your love” contest.”

The Valentine’s Day-themed competition features an interactive “love wall” at One Colorado. The idea was inspired by the typically European concept of “love locks,” which are essentially padlocks couples secure onto bridges, fences and gates.

The love wall is designed with this sentiment in mind and contains a grid where couples are invited to place a heart-shaped lock of their own. The locks will be provided as a gift with purchase at several of One Colorado’s stores and restaurants.

Couples can also enter for a chance to win a bouquet from Twigzz floral shop, and a romantic dinner at Il Fornaio Italian restaurant. To enter, couples must take a photo of their lock on the wall and post it to Facebook or Instagram with #PasadenaLove.

Rishika Mahtani, the regional marketing manager for ShopCore Properties, which owns and operates One Colorado, said the creation of the love wall was a manifestation of her team’s wishes to spread positivity in the community.

“At the end of last year, we were brainstorming as a group what we wanted to do for our first event in 2021. The consensus was that we wanted to send a message of love and hope and really just bring the community together,” Mahtani said.

The “lock your love” event is also meant to stimulate business for the shops and restaurants in the district, especially those that are locally owned.

“We really hope that this drives people to One Colorado,” Mahtani said. “Many of the businesses are Pasadena owned, and we really just want to bring everyone back with a bang. It’s really important right now.”

Participating stores include Anthropologie, J. Crew, Finn + Willow, Il Fornaio, Sushi Roku, Sage Vegan Bistro & Brewery, Twigzz, Vince, Nike, Salt & Straw, MAC, Place Vendome, Sephora and Patagonia.

To operate during the pandemic, One Colorado and its businesses must practice social distancing procedures, which, Mahtani says, ShopCore and One Colorado take very seriously.

“We want to make everyone feel that this is a safe space where they can get some relief from everything going on.”

The event is set to go until Feb. 13, and contest winners will be announced on Feb. 15 via One Colorado’s Facebook and Instagram pages. The winner will also be contacted through social media.

Mahtani said One Colorado and all of ShopCore wants to make sure this event is one that people will find cathartic after an unexpectedly hard year.

“With the rough year everyone had in 2020, we just wanted to bring some light to people,” Mahtani said. “We want people to really feel that we are a part of the community and that we are there to bring everyone together.”

-— Staff reporter Claire Spinner can be reached at cspinner@timespublications.com