As businesses across the nation continue to adapt to the novel coronavirus, restaurants in Old Pasadena will receive a lifeline, through communal dining locations in the surrounding areas.

In a press release from Old Pasadena Management District, the program dubbed commUNITY will install three dining locations along Big Bang Theory Way in hopes of increasing patronage to the neighborhood’s nearly 200 restaurants. The communal areas will be sanitized and cleaned throughout the day from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“I think this new program helps make it less scary for people to be out there,” said co-owner of Bone Kettle, Eric Tjahyadi. “When we had to separate ourselves and not be engaged with one another it’s not the same location. It’s not the same place. When we have programs like commUNITY coming into place, we remind people that this is still the same place that they fell in love with.”

Many restaurants in the surrounding area share the same sentiment as Tjahyadi, hoping the program will help keep the lights on until the pandemic passes.

A family affair

As refugees from Indonesia the Tjahyadi family has always had a dream of opening a Southeast Asian restaurant in Pasadena. Three years ago, Eric Tjahyadi and his family finally achieved that dream of exposing the area to Asian cuisine with the Bone Kettle.

“I grew up in the San Gabriel Valley area and growing up, being in Pasadena has always been an aspiration bucket list for us,” said Tjahyadi, who opened three restaurants with his brother Erwin prior to Bone Kettle. “Bone Kettle was a culmination of all of our hard work and a dream project to tell our story as Indonesian immigrants.”

Tjahyadi put his heart and soul into this restaurant taking out half of his 401k and taking out a second mortgage on his house to open the restaurant. The restaurant saw initial success with 2020 primed to be a very successful year.

“I think in March we were most definitely shocked and in disbelief because we knew that it was all kind of a serious issue, but we didn’t know how serious it was,” Tjahyadi said.

The duo even considered closing the business temporarily in order to protect their staff from COVID-19. However, as bills began to pile up they were faced with the decision to open up or see their dream die in bankruptcy.

“We just had no option but to open even at a limited level, to sustain our bills,” Tjahyadi said. “We had to figure out a way to pay that down otherwise we’d file bankruptcy because of the incredible amount of bills, utilities and obviously rent.”

Tjahyadi and his brother, who came to this country with nothing, persevered. Their survival mentality pushed them to continue their dream and press forward even with the unpredictability of the situation.

Bone Kettle and other restaurants supported each other throughout the shutdown, devising different ways to serve customers.

“I’ve really been amazed at the creativity that a lot of business owners have put in place when it comes to surviving and being resilient,” he said. “I think that’s a whole part of being in such close proximity with so many great business owners around Pasadena is the shared resources. To inspire one another, even if it’s really the little things. That really excites me.”

No time to Wine

Ervin Galvan opened We Olive & Wine Bar in 2016 in hopes to spread his love for olive oil and wine to others.

“It was always a dream of mine to get into the food industry,” said Galvan. “I have a passion for olive oil and wine. I really love educating people about it, showcasing what these producers and growers are doing.”

Since the pandemic, the stress of running a business has risen exponentially for the restauranteur with the constant fear of him or his employees contracting the virus.

“As COVID started happening, it’s definitely become extremely exhausting and tedious because now I don’t really have the support that I did have,” Galvan said.

With the lack of revenue, Galvan was forced to lay off more than half of his staff and even stopped collecting a salary for himself and the other owners.

“There isn’t much free time for anything. It is very demanding, and we aren’t really making as much as we were,” he said. “It is definitely scary coming in and having to deal with these challenges… There’s nothing really we can do because we have to pay invoices, vendors and rent.”

While the restaurant still receives help from regulars, Galvan hopes that the commUNITY program brings in new faces.

“What I think is beneficial about it is it’s causing people in the area to rediscover Old Town and old Pasadena,” he said. “It is great for us because most of the people who are coming in and especially people discovering us for the first time live within a three to four block radius.”

Galvan is grateful for the support from the Old Town community as it helps his dream continue to live on.

“I think we’re really lucky to be in this district with that management company,” he said. “They’ve been feeding us information regularly so we’re all up to date. They’ve been really supportive and helping us with whatever we need.”