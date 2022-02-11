By Luke Netzley, Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

After finding success as a photographer and blogger, Altadena’s Danielle Salmon pivoted to selling her personalized wooden photography backgrounds for her blog, Follow My Gut.

Though she had little to no prior experience in woodworking or running a company, Salmon took the daring leap from personal creation to starting her own business, and Octimber was born.

“It was absolutely terrifying at first,” Salmon said. “But when I look back on it now, it was the smallest hump to get over to get to where I am today. Once I leaned into the things that I didn’t know and really pooled resources from others, everything made more sense and I got over challenges a lot faster than if I had just done it by myself.”

Her experience in food photography gave Salmon an eye for background design. But it was her uncle and neighbor who taught her the art of woodworking. Now the durable, foldable wooden pieces are available on her website.

Salmon’s designs span from the clean-white Apéritif to the warm-toned Golden Hour to the rugged Mackerel, bringing a diverse set of moods and styles to the area’s artists and photographers.

Though she was raised in Pasadena, Salmon was born in Houston, as a first-generation American with family roots tracing back to Jamaica.

“I love that my family has this background and culture from outside of the States,” Salmon said. “It really feels like I have this opportunity to see another world outside of what I see in my every day.”

Since starting her business, Salmon has poured her own background and personal experiences into her products — especially with her Joy line.

Following a dark and difficult period of her life in 2018, Salmon thought she shouldn’t be so hard on herself. Time passed and the business progressed. One day, Salmon’s intern moved. As a goodbye gift, Salmon made her a jar of handwritten notes full of positive affirmations that she could read throughout the day.

“After I gave it to her, she told me, ‘Thank you so much for this, because I didn’t realize how much I needed it,’” Salmon recounted. “I started to play around with this idea, and I wondered if it would be helpful for somebody else who might be struggling.”

After this moving experience, Salmon created the Joy by Octimber product line to help others spread positivity through personalized messages. She found Joy in a Jar, which has a petite garden with 24 positive affirmations, was selling well.

This year, Salmon hopes to expand on the impact that she has made with Joy by Octimber. She’s launching a new product line in honor of her former neighbor, who was a carpenter who helped Salmon learn woodworking before he developed Alzheimer’s and moved to Portland.

“He would tell me stories, like that he escaped the war and moved to Canada or used to live on a farm where he built the barnyard,” Salmon said. “To a degree, he’s a bit of the catalyst for me doing whatever I wanted to do without fear. I wanted to live that same model.”

Shortly after he moved, Salmon sent Todd a jar of the memories he shared with her, as he slowly begun to forget them. Through the notes within the jar, he remembered them, inspiring Salmon to bring the “memory jar” to life. She wants to help others suffering from Alzheimer’s remember their memories, too.

By wedding her professional background in food photography with her newfound love for woodworking, Salmon was able to create the online marketplace that Octimber is today, all while spreading positivity through her new product lines. And as she looks to introduce even more gift ideas this year, the sky is truly the limit for this Altadena business.

“I’m elated that people are so supportive and have been finding great uses for it,” Salmon said of her Joy by Octimber line. “It’s just something that makes me so happy. I really love doing this.”

Octimber

octimber.com