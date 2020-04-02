Are the walls closing in? Are you still wearing a filthy bathrobe well past noon? Are you mostly inclined to re-calibrate your dosage of edible cannabinoids, while watching cartoons and growing a beard? Did you immediately eat half a loaf of the Almond Flour “Keto” Banana Nut Bread that you baked only to stave off the inevitability of having to write this paragraph? Is your doorbell ringing? Doorbell? You don’t even have a doorbell! AAARRRGGGHHHH!!!!

I open my front door. There is a brown paper grocery sack sitting at the edge of my porch. Inside is a plastic container with freshly made ratatouille from Chef Onil Chibas, who lives up the block. Suffice it to say, it helps to have a good friend and neighbor who also happens to be a Cordon Bleu-trained chef. That’s my advice: make friends with a chef immediately!

In that spirit — my senses bolstered by the ratatouille — I take Onil’s suggestion from last week to talk with his old friend and colleague Chef Laurent Quenioux of LQ Foodings. With his catering business largely shuttered, Chef Onil’s professional kitchen and pop-up dining room — Deluxe 1717 on Washington Boulevard — is serving as a staging area and pickup spot for Chef Laurent’s latest gambit: a nimble response to the current crisis.

First, you should know that LQ Foodings has been a successful underground operation for many years. Producing ostensible “pop-ups” — really before the concept existed — at Queniuox’s former home in Highland Park since 2013. Having moved to Corona last year, LQ Foodings has been serving multi-course dinners at Deluxe 1717 twice a month, since November. This past Saturday he had intended to hold an elaborate six-course dinner, (plus appetizer and dessert) with an optional wine pairing for $85 in Corona.

With the sudden, unexpected closure of restaurants and bars, he pivoted quickly to a much humbler take-out model. Offering three menu options: Braised short ribs with olives and basil; North Atlantic cod with capers in a lemon emulsion; and a half roast chicken with herbs and jus. The meals are prepared for reheating and priced last week at $12 each. In an arrangement with Mission Wines, paired bottles are also available for purchase. A late addition to the offerings are curated cheese plates with three cheeses for $12 and 5 for $19. Orders are taken through the LQ Foodings website and then picked up at Deluxe 1717 on Saturday afternoon. (Not on “The List”, I surmised this info from the newsletter forwarded to me by Onil.)

Originally, I became aware of Quenioux during his turn at Bistro K, his brilliantly eccentric tiny restaurant that shared the corner of the Fremont Theatre Center in South Pasadena, in the early 2000s. (Now Fiore Market Café.) When he closed the restaurant, going on to found the popular Bistro LQ in 2009, I somehow lost track of him and his cooking entirely.

(Now on deadline, I place a call to Quenioux and am received by a voicemail that strongly suggests Onil has given me an incorrect number.) I realize it’s Saturday and that LQ Foodings is in the process of distributing its first attempt at Take-out that afternoon at Deluxe 1717.

I manage to shrug off my filthy bathrobe, wipe the banana bread crumbs from my burgeoning whiskers, hop into my ancient Beetle and speed the five minutes down Washington Blvd. to Deluxe 1717, not sure what to expect.

I’m greeted cheerily by Cat Sengchourichanh, Chef Laurent’s long-time sous chef, general manager, and soothsayer. After explaining my purpose, I’m told that Chef Laurent just snuck out the back door with some personal deliveries. Cat nonetheless provides me with the elusive chef’s correct phone number (off by a digit) as the next few customers arrive for pickup.

I speak to John Adams of Pasadena about how he came here. “I’ve been going to his private dinners for quite a while. I’m a fan boy!” Asked what he’s picking up, “All three entrees plus cheese. He’s famous for the cheese…” [He also gives me some hot tips on grocery sales at The Parkway Grill and Facebook cooking classes at Plate 38… more to come.] Quenioux’s local fan base extends across the city. Martha Orellano arrives wearing heavy rubber work gloves. “We’re on their mailing list. Their food is superb. What a great opportunity to help them and have a great meal. And I live in West Hollywood!”

We discuss the viral outbreak clusters in WeHo and the Melrose strip as Dinh Ha from South Pasadena strides up. With multiple bags thrown into her car, she quickly ducks into the locally fabled Garni Meat Market, right next door, to pick up yet more food. Intrigued, I stalk her from a safe six-foot distance. “I’m dropping off half of the dinners for my mom and aunt in San Marino. The other half is for neighbors. I’ve eaten his food since Bistro K. … It’s awesome!”

Clearly, these enthusiasts have not hesitated to chance infection for this food. In the brief lull, I ask Chef Cat how the experiment is playing out? “I think it went well. If we can continue it, we will…” She mentions an uptick in price-gouging by some wholesale suppliers and other daily uncertainties that inform their decision-making. That said, LQ Foodings is strategically positioned to survive and possibly even to thrive now.

“I’m doing what I have always done: being adventurous…” At last, Chef Laurent Quenioux is on the line! “In a way I’m very lucky. We don’t have rent, insurance, or payroll… none of that crazy stuff. I’ve owned four restaurants. I’ve been there. I can talk about it. I’ve done that, darling!” He explains that he began serving elaborately coursed private dinners in 2011, after closing Bistro LQ in West Hollywood. Initially partnered with the now legendary Starry Kitchen, they began an underground bootleg operation downtown. “It was a huge success… (but) I was in Highland Park at the time. (I said) I’m tired of restaurants… what if we treat the house as a restaurant? It took about a year for people to get used to the idea: come to a chef’s house for gastronomy.”

Food & Wine paid attention and soon every weekend was booked out in advance for the next five years. However, last year, “the unimaginable happened.” The house — a rental — was sold in the Highland Park gentrification frenzy. “So we had to move… We moved to Corona (and) I am so happy! Beautiful home, lots of space! It’s just living the dream. It reminds me of France!” He began toggling weekend dinners between Deluxe 1717 in Pasadena and the new home in Corona in November.

In assessing the current uncertainty of the restaurant business at large, we both agree that the high-end, fine dining, tasting menu format is very likely doomed.

“Last summer, a lot of restaurants were already running out of air…” citing the saturation of venues in Los Angeles competing on razor-thin profit margins.

He sees real potential in the culinary scene of the Inland Empire and Orange County. (Having covered OC dining for the last three years myself, I have to concur…) “Most of the young chefs working now, 80 percent are Latinx, not French, all from the Inland Empire. They are coming back to their roots.

“As a chef, I don’t live in the past. I live in the present and future.” With the present bleak and the future uncertain, if anyone might be able to see a way out of all this, it’s very likely to be Chef Laurent Quenioux.

