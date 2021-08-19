By Matthew Rodriguez

California recently became the first state to mandate all school employees — public and private — to get fully vaccinated or get weekly COVID-19 tests.

“We think this is the right thing to do, and we think this is a sustainable way to keeping our schools open and to address the No. 1 anxiety that parents like myself have for young children,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said. “And that is knowing that the schools are doing everything in their power to keep our children safe.”

The new policy took effect on Aug. 12 — schools must fully comply by Oct. 15 — and affects all staff members working with K-12 students. Pasadena Unified School District applied the order immediately. The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise as the Delta variant coupled with the unvaccinated population prolongs the pandemic.

“We’re excited to welcome students back to school tomorrow,” Superintendent Dr. Brian McDonald wrote recently as students went back to school on Aug. 12. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, our highest priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff.”

At deadline, California recorded a 57.7% increase in the past 14 days and in the past week has average 11,814 cases throughout the state. Los Angeles County has averaged over 2,000 cases last week. Pasadena recorded a seven-day average of 27.4.

Earlier this month, the United States reached President Joe Biden’s goal of 70% of the population. California still stands a bit short of that goal, with 63% of the state at least partially vaccinated and 54.6% fully vaccinated. Similarly, 63.4% of LA County is partially vaccinated and 55.2% fully vaccinated.

Pasadena outpaces the rest of the county, with 91.5% of residents vaccinated and 82.7% fully vaccinated. PUSD boasts an even better vaccination rate, with an estimated 96% of employees vaccinated. PUSD employees were among the first education employees to be vaccinated.

“An estimated 96% of PUSD employees are already vaccinated for COVID-19,” PUSD board President Scott Phelps said. “The education workforce of PUSD should be commended for stepping up early and fearlessly to get the vaccine when people were still hesitating. PUSD teachers led the way during the pandemic.”

However, other members have voiced their concerns with the unvaccinated employees.

“While it has been reported that PUSD has a 96% vaccination rate of employees, that still means 89 employees are unvaccinated,” PUSD board member Tina Fredericks said. “A 96% vaccination rate is irrelevant to the 2,225 elementary students or more who will be assigned to schools or classrooms with unvaccinated personnel.”

The district will ramp up testing to accommodate the employees who decide to not get vaccinated. Starting on Aug. 16, students and staff can test at campuses at the district’s primary clinic by appointment.

“Per this new public health order, effective immediately all unvaccinated employees must take a weekly COVID-19 test,” McDonald said. “Tests will be available at school sites and at the PUSD Primary Health Clinic.”

While the vaccine is not required for students to attend school, PUSD also encourages all students who are eligible, those 12 and older, to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

“I strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated to help schools safely return to in-person learning by reducing transmission risk,” McDonald said.