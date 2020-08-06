Pasadena Jaycees team up with race car driver for raffle

The Pasadena Jaycees have teamed up with local race car driver, Jonathan Eshom, to create the “Race for Relief” raffle, which will help benefit communities most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jaycees, Eshom and his team, US Racetronics, wanted to highlight that minority communities have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, and this raffle will help raise funds to give back to those communities. Funds will go toward hygiene kits that the Pasadena Jaycees will distribute to Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), Friends in Deed, Foothill Unity Center and the Downtown Women’s Shelter.

“I think it is important to highlight social and economic injustices,” Eshom said.

Team Principal Shane Seneviratne added, “We are excited that Jonathan wants to create change in the community and we are even more excited that he has chosen to involve the team in this raffle.”

Raffle tickets are $10 and each of the three winners will get to experience what it is like to be a race car driver for the day. They will receive up to five laps, at speed, in a Lamborghini Super Trofeo race car. In addition, their name will be featured on the car as if they were the actual driver.

The raffle closes on Friday, August 14, and the winners will be announced the following Monday.

To enter the raffle, go to pasadenajaycees.org/raffle.

The Pasadena Jaycees began in 1929 and have been a volunteer and leadership training organization for people aged 21 to 40 ever since. For more information about joining or about any of the Jaycees’ other projects, visit pasadenajaycees.org or email info@pasadenajaycees.org.

Airport Authority Commission elects Selvidge as president

The Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority, owner and operator of Hollywood Burbank Airport, has elected new officers to head the Authority Commission for a one-year term from July 2020 through June 2021.

The commission elects its officers each July.

Pasadena Commissioner Ross Selvidge, Ph.D., was elected president, Commissioner Paula Devine of Glendale was elected vice president, and Burbank Commissioner Don Brown was chosen secretary.

Selvidge was first appointed to the Airport Authority in July 2015 and served as vice president this last term and secretary the previous term. Coming from a family of aviators, he holds airplane and glider pilot licenses, and made his first solo flight at Hollywood Burbank Airport more than 50 years ago. Selvidge also has extensive airport background having been a construction contracting officer at two U.S. Marine Corps air stations, while an active duty Navy Civil Engineer Corps officer.

Devine was first appointed to the Commission in June 2017 and served as treasurer this last term. Don Brown was first appointed to the commission in November 2001 and has served as president and vice president during his tenure on the commission.

In related action, the authority appointed Vrej Agajanian as treasurer, reappointed Bill Wiggins as auditor, and reappointed Executive Director Frank Miller as assistant secretary.

The Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority is a joint powers agency formed by the three cities to own and operate Hollywood Burbank Airport. The Airport Authority is governed by a nine-member commission, and each of the three cities appoints three commissioners.

In addition to the elected officers, the other current commissions are Bill Wiggins and Ray Adams of Burbank; Vrej Agajanian and Ara Najarian of Glendale; and Terry Tornek and Steve Madison of Pasadena.

Library hosting drive-thru book sale

Friends of the Sierra Madre Library will host a drive-thru book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8, at the Sierra Madre Public Library’s parking lot, 440 W. Sierra Madre Boulevard.

This time, it will feature prebagged books about history, biography, mysteries/thrillers, home/garden, children’s young adults, contemporary fiction and nonfiction.

Each bag is $5. Masked and gloved volunteers will help guests with books. Purchasers are asked to enter and exit on Mariposa Avenue.

With each bag of books, guests will be the first to pick up this year’s winners from the library bookmark contest—Sierra Madre Heroes.

The book sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Sierra Madre Public Library. All proceeds will be used to support programs, services and acquisitions for the library. For more information, visit sierramadrelibraryfriends.org or call 626-355-7186.