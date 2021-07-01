By Matthew Rodriguez

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

Man arrested for illegal drugs

Glendale Police recently arrested a man for possession of methamphetamine.

An officer encountered 50-year-old Younger Bonnot while he was working on his car in a motel parking lot off of East Colorado Street at 4:15 a.m.

Police found multiple bags of methamphetamine, a digital scale, methamphetamine pipes and empty plastic bags. He also had an outstanding warrant for displaying a false registration tab. Bonnot was arrested on charges of possession of illegal drugs for sale, displaying false registration and violating his probation.

According to authorities, police searched Bonnot’s car, as his vehicle registration had been expired for over two years and displayed a fake 2021 registration tab. While the officer spoke with Bonnot, he found a methamphetamine pipe in plain view near the center console.

Officers save baby

Glendale Police resuscitated an unresponsive 18-month-old baby.

When law enforcement arrived on the 200 block of North Verdugo Road, they found the baby unconscious, not breathing and without a pulse as he laid in the father’s arms. Officers performed CPR and attached an automated external defibrillator to revive the baby, however, it only helped temporarily.

Officers continued until Glendale Fire Department arrived and transported the baby to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles where he recovered.

Man arrested pushing a stolen ATV

A 34-year-old man was arrested and booked on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle at around 10:23 a.m. June 9 after he was observed pushing a stolen four-wheel ATV east on the south sidewalk of Glenoaks Boulevard, according to Glendale Police.

Devonte Brooks, a transient, was contacted by the officer, who was driving near Glenoaks Boulevard and Highland Avenue. Brooks said he bought the quad last night but had no paperwork for it, couldn’t say who he bought it from or where he bought it.

It was stolen from a Glendale repair shop the night before, according to Glendale Police.