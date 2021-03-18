By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Shooting at occupied vehicle leaves man dead

A 23-year-old Azusa man is dead, and a 19-year-old female from Duarte was injured when someone fired a gun into their parked vehicle around 9 p.m. March 13 in the 2500 block of East Foothills Boulevard, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Pasadena Fire Department paramedics arrived on scene and transported both victims to a local hospital. The man arrived at the hospital in critical condition and later died. The woman was treated and released.

Pasadena police detectives determined the suspect ran from the location following the shooting. The suspect has been described as a Black man wearing dark clothing.

No additional details are available at this time as detectives continue to follow up on all investigative leads.

Pasadena Police is urging anyone with information about this case to call the Pasadena Police at 626-744-4241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Those with information can also use their smartphone and download the “P3 Tips” mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

California Hospital gives $159K to three nonprofits

Dignity Health-California Hospital Medical Center recently granted $159,000 to three nonprofit organizations that are making a difference for the local, underserved communities by addressing homelessness, mental health and domestic abuse.

The first recipient, the Salvation Army California South Division, received the grant to support the Zahn Memorial Center & Lily’s Place for Homeless Families, which provides assistance in locating and securing permanent housing solutions. The second recipient, the Downtown Women’s Center, was awarded the grant for its Mental and Physical Health Support, which aims to help women with histories of homelessness in Los Angeles. The final recipient, Amanecer Community Counseling Services, will utilize their grant to provide healing for domestic abuse victims to create a healthier, more self-sufficient community.

“Through our annual Community Health Grant Program, we are better able to partner with organizations that help meet the critical needs of our community,” said Alina Moran, CHMC’s hospital president.

“This year’s decision for our community grant partners was harder than ever, as Dignity Health realizes how many meaningful organizations are struggling through the pandemic, especially in hard hit DTLA. We are grateful to be partnering with Salvation Army, Downtown Women’s Center, and Amanecer Services to support the work around homelessness, mental health, and domestic abuse.”

Since 1991, Dignity Health has awarded $80 million to 3,600 community-based health improvement projects through its Community Grants Program.