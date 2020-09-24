Pedestrian killed in three-car crash

Aman in his late 60s was killed after a three-car traffic collision near the intersection of Brand Boulevard and Maple Street in Glendale at 8 p.m. September 17.

The man, who has not been identified, was struck by the collision and was on the ground, unresponsive, when police arrived. Officers immediately began CPR and transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Based on the initial investigation, it appeared two vehicles were traveling side by side northbound on Brand Boulevard at a high rate of speed when one of the vehicles, being driven by 32-year-old Akop Daniyelyan of Los Angeles, attempted to pass a slower-moving vehicle in front of him. As Daniyelyan was doing this, he struck the other vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed next to him, being driven by 27-year-old Alejandro Garcia of Los Angeles. After this collision, both vehicles lost control colliding into an unoccupied parked truck, a tree and a pedestrian.

Both drivers exited their vehicles and an altercation ensued during which Daniyelyan allegedly punched Garcia in the face.

After evaluating both drivers, it was determined that Daniyelyan was driving under the influence at the time of the collision. Daniyelyan was subsequently arrested and booked for vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence—causing bodily injury and reckless driving—causing bodily injury. Garcia was arrested and booked for vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving- causing bodily injury. There are no outstanding suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

Pasadena Art Alliance online auction benefits contemporary genre

The Pasadena Art Alliance will hold its biannual art auction online this year through 6 p.m. Saturday, October 3.

To register, visit https://events.handbid.com/auctions/pasadena-art-alliance.

It features more than 90 works of contemporary art donated by some of Southern California’s most established and emerging artists. Participating artists are selected by an artist committee and the works. This year’s auction committee, headed by Annaly Bennett, has pivoted to allow the event to continue in an online format due to COVID-19.

“We are excited to be able to continue with our plans to auction more than 90 pieces of donated artwork this year, despite our inability to meet in person,” Bennett said. “The silver lining is that now art lovers from across the country will be able to participate.”

Winning bidders will be notified after auction closing and will be asked to complete payment within 14 days online. Artwork can be shipped nationwide for a fee or picked up locally for free.

All money raised by the Pasadena Art Alliance goes directly toward the PAA Grants Program and Impact Award, which fund projects for the arts and art education that make a difference in our communities.

The impressive list of participating artists is attached.