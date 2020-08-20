Assistance League donates school supplies

Assistance League of Pasadena members donated hundreds of school supplies to support in-person learning at the Boys and Girls Club of Pasadena.

This fall, the Boys and Girls Club will provide school support, extracurricular activities and childcare to a limited number of children in the Pasadena area during the school day. By providing these needed school supplies, Assistance League members hope to help students start this school year with many of the tools they need to be successful.

Assistance League of Pasadena volunteers aim to transform the lives of children and adults with programs that meet their essential needs. To learn more, visit pasadena.assistanceleague.org.

Pasadena state education leader runs for PUSD Board

Nonprofit executive and state education leader Priscilla Hernandez will run for the Pasadena Unified School District Board of Trustee Area 6.

“I am seeking to represent the people of Pasadena and Sierra Madre on the school board because our schools need experienced leaders who can successfully address the unprecedented educational challenges caused by COVID-19,” Hernandez said.

“As an executive with a successful nonprofit organization and a former statewide campaign deputy coalition director for education, I have the skills to maintain the district’s focus on academic excellence while identifying innovative methods for promoting student learning.”

She noted the importance of making sound financial decisions for the school district.

“I will use my many years of experience in budgeting and resource management to maximize the district’s resources for core educational services and programs,” Hernandez said.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Hernandez has lived in Pasadena for more than 10 years. She serves as the leader of the After-School All-Stars Foundation. Her many work responsibilities include organizational oversight, budget development, program evaluation, fundraising and policy guidance.

Previously, Hernandez was deputy director under then-California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. Recently, Hernandez initiated and sponsored state legislation (California Assembly Bill 3064), which is known as “The Zacky Bill.” Inspired by her son’s life-threatening allergies, this progressive legislation aims to establish uniform state food allergy guidelines and best practices within local education agencies. It is designed to protect a highly vulnerable student population.

Hernandez is active in the community. She served as the chairwoman of Pasadena’s Senior Commission and is the organizer for the Pasadena Preschool Fair.

Info: PriscillaForOurSchools.com.