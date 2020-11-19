Detectives investing death of shooting victim

The Pasadena Police Department is investigating the death of a 29-year-old Pasadena man found shot in the 200 block of Parke Street at about 8:09 p.m. Friday, November 13.

Police arrived on the scene after receiving several calls of shots fired and found the man on the sidewalk. Officers approached the victim to render aid and realized he was deceased.

Preliminarily, it appears the victim was walking on the south sidewalk when the suspect(s) fired numerous shots at the victim, striking him numerous times in the upper torso.

The victim attempted to run but collapsed as a result of his injuries.

This is an active investigation and detectives are following up with all leads. The motive remains unknown and there are no further details at this time.

The victim’s information is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification. Anyone with information is asked to call Pasadena Police at 626-744-4241.