By Pasadena Weekly Staff

A new guide to everything South Pasadena is available online just in time for the next Alfresco Day of shopping and dining on Saturday, Aug. 21.

According to South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce CEO Laurie Wheeler, the new “Guide to South Pasadena” is a user-friendly resource to chamber businesses. The guide can be found online at southpasadena.net.

“The new online guide will help you find the best places to eat and shop, as well as the best places to enjoy arts, culture and leisure activities,” Wheeler explained. “In addition, South Pasadena offers personal care services, fitness establishments, health care professionals, various consultants and more. It’s all available online as an easy resource for the community.”

The guide debuts as the chamber counts down to another of its Alfresco Days held on the third Saturday of each month to welcome patrons into the city’s small businesses.

Some stores will have goods and services on the sidewalk; others will have their doors open to welcome customers. Many restaurants will be serving food alfresco, in addition to indoor dining and takeout orders.

Hours may vary, so customers are encouraged to check in advance with the stores and eateries they may visit. Masks are required indoors, in compliance with health mandates; other protocols may be in place at individual businesses.

Among the attractions and festivities Aug. 21, “Watercolors,” a solo exhibition of evocative works by artist Jimmy Lee, opens at the South Pasadena Arts Council’s SPARC Gallery with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. The public also is invited to attend the official unveiling and dedication of an original mural of Lakers legend and icon Kobe Bryant at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the 1020 Mission Street complex in South Pasadena. An after party will follow live music through 8 p.m. (See accompanying story.)