By Ellen Snortland

Pasadena Weekly Columnist

Self-employed for most of my adult life, I gave many of my friends and family conniptions by not having the security of a “regular” job. They had unvarying hours, paid vacation days and benefits. On the other hand, they often envied my independence. While I love my freedom, I also experience job tyranny — from myself! Sometimes I hate my boss for being so rigid. She’s a dictator.

I have now gone on strike and refuse to work on weekends. Radical, isn’t it? I am getting even more revolutionary: I’m adopting the motto used by the worker’s movement in the 1890s: “Eight hours for work, eight hours for rest, and eight hours for what you will.” I have to “work” on that, but I am getting better at apportioning my time.

I don’t know precisely how, why or when I got into habitual nonstop working 24/7. I suspect my workaholism came from watching my dad. He had to have a project; he couldn’t sit still. Both my parents were farm people, and livestock doesn’t take weekends off. “That’s OK. You can skip feeding us for two days,” said no horse or cow, ever.

Unlike my aunts and uncles on both sides, we didn’t take vacations when I was a kid. No camping or family trips except to visit relatives, which, while fun for us kids, my parents regarded as torture. They’d rather slam their fingers in a car door than simply hang out and visit. I’m only now learning how to have social time that doesn’t drive me into a guilt trip. Good grief, Snortland — even Article 24 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights acknowledges rest and leisure as a human right! Thanks to the United Nations, I can alter my life.

The trouble is, exploitative people are all around us. My husband Ken, in particular, has people who think nothing of texting him at 3 a.m. or calling at 7 a.m. on a Sunday morning. Sorry folks, the Tech Daddy is closed! I remember a time when everything was closed on Sundays. Unless and until more of us set boundaries, employers and clients will never leave freelancers alone. A theater person from high school on, we only had one “dark” day on Mondays. But unless and until I get back into theater, I will not drive myself the way I have. I just won’t.

The “retire at 65” boat left the dock years ago. Retirement used to be part of the American Dream for middle- and working-class folks. The death (or at least comatose condition) of trade unions combined with the gig economy has left many people working two to three jobs just to make ends meet. Retirement? With the economy in the crapper since 2008, that’s not going to ever happen for my hubby or me.

I’m not really complaining, although it sounds like I am. I can’t say that I ever dreamed of leisure time after turning 65. I saw so many people who retired, and it sent them into a downward spiral. I know one person intimately who dreamed of early retirement and, after taking it at 55, drank themselves into a stupor. Twenty years later, it’s a miracle their liver hasn’t “retired.”

I have wrestled with the idea of taking two months off from the creative writing classes I teach four times a week. That’s been my bread and butter; I have been teaching live classes weekly since 2002 and switched smoothly to Zoom for the lockdown. But two months not teaching? That seems so scary! What if no one wants to work with me when we come back? What if people get used to not writing? I brought up my concerns with my class today, and the reaction was, “That sounds great!” “Yes, let’s take two months off! “I was going to suggest that anyway.” “Don’t worry, we’ll be back. We love you.” I live by the Eleanor Roosevelt admonition to “do one thing every day that scares you,” and I could tell bringing up a two-month hiatus with my students terrified me — so I did it.

It would have been more timely to write this column for Labor Day, but I couldn’t wait, because the issues of work-related hours are in people’s faces and spaces right now. Why? While sheltering at home during the pandemic, many employee ranks have also been working from home, and they got used to it. Many people don’t want to go back to their offices. There’s fear of contagion, but there’s also the dread of traffic and endless meetings. I know quite a few commuting workers who gained an average of two or more hours per day because they didn’t have to fight traffic. Quality of life, people!

Who knows, I may even promote the idea that Ken and I take a vacation. I know it’s crazy, but I’ve heard that some people do it.

Ellen Snortland has written “Consider This…” for a heckuva long time, and she also coaches first-time book authors! Contact her at ellen@beautybitesbeast.com.