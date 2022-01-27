By Luke Netzley

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

Pasadena nonprofit Music Heals Minds has used music to help people experiencing Alzheimer’s, dementia and traumatic brain injury since 2019.

It marked its official launch on Jan. 15.

Following a successful career as an internationally acclaimed opera singer, Music Heals Minds founder Nandani Sinha began working with patients suffering from memory loss and disorientation after witnessing her own father’s battle with vascular dementia firsthand.

Sinha’s experience inspired her to use her musical talent to help others living with similar illnesses, and she began volunteering at Alzheimer’s Los Angeles as well as several other memory care units across the county.

“In these programs, I strive to constantly connect through eye contact, mirroring and movement-based exercises,” Sinha said. “It’s not really about the most perfect way I can sing, but it’s about making that perfect connection with someone, that they are hooked in with me and not in the past or the future worrying about what’s happening to them. This kind of therapeutic activity brings people into the present.”

After her father’s diagnosis, he struggled to express his thoughts or recall memories. When he listened to music, however, he began to recognize his daughter and unearth memories thought to have been lost.

“The cognitive skills recess to early childhood, when you need someone watching you all the time because your brain is not making connections with your environment or with the people in your sphere,” Sinha explained.

“When people are out of time or out of place because of Alzheimer’s, dementia or any other kind of brain injury, they have a hard time reregulating their body. But when we sing, we are breathing in time together and our heartbeats sync up, our respiration rates sync up, and our brainwaves sync up, too. It’s almost as if we become one organism, and that co-regulation helps people manage their stress and anxiety.

“We found with my dad that he could recognize me when music came on. When I would sing to him, he would remember that I was an opera singer and he would remember things that we had thought were gone. He remembered my high school concerts.”

Music Heals Minds has served seven senior living facilities in person and more than 1,500 people and their caregivers over Zoom in the past year. Their artists are all professionals who have performed on some of the biggest stages in the world and have been trained by the nonprofit’s staff music therapist in the importance of making eye contact and initiating physical contact through dancing, holding hands and clapping together, all techniques that help reconnect an individual to their surroundings and loved ones.

“We would do 45 minutes’ worth of singing, and in those 45 minutes you start seeing the light go on in people’s eyes, smiles come to their faces, or their bodies relaxing,” Sinha said.

“All of a sudden, they’re taking full breaths that go down into their bellies rather than their chest heaving because they’re in some sort of discomfort or they’re anxious. They would clap and sing along.”

During her performances, Sinha also takes song requests from her audience. She has found that songs from an individual’s past, particularly between the ages of 5 and 15, when the body develops hormonally and the brain experiences an unprecedented flood of strong emotions, can help trigger old memories.

“Music of that time is really stuck in our head, because that’s when we start really experiencing love, hate and profound joy,” Sinha said. “So, if I can find out how old someone is and pinpoint that age bracket between 5 and 15, and then also know what their native language is or what they were speaking at that time, then I can find songs that will help access their memories.”

Music Heals Minds’ team of artists represents a broad spectrum of languages and backgrounds from around the world, making it easier to work through cultural and linguistic boundaries. For instance, Sinha once sang for a man from Korea who had suffered a traumatic brain injury and had been acting upset, despondent, and ready to give up on speech therapy. Sinha sang a Korean folk song called “Arirang,” an unofficial anthem of Korea that served as a symbol of unity between the North and the South during the Korean War. After hearing Sinha’s performance, the man cried.

“I was told by his therapist afterward that he could not stop trying to talk about how important that song was,” Sinha said. “Being able to talk about that song, to try to get the brain to find new connections between the neurons and the synapses, was so important. From there we keep building and using music as an entry way.”

This year, Sinha is piloting a new program with her intern, Oscar Yum of Flintridge Preparatory School, to connect music students with local nursing homes. Sinha ran a similar program in the past from her private studio, which saw students send videos of their performances to their “adopted grandparent” at the nursing home, who then sent back their feedback and notes of encouragement in return.

“It gave the grandparents something to look forward to and showed them that they weren’t forgotten and left alone during this time when they were in isolation,” Sinha said.

Now that Music Heals Minds has officially launched in Pasadena, Sinha is looking to foster new connections within the community and continue to help reconnect people suffering from brain-related traumas with their loved ones and themselves.

Music Heals Minds

254 N. Lake Avenue, Suite 234, Pasadena

626-470-7397, mhmla.org