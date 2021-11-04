By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

Circus Vargas is spending 2021 celebrating its founder, Clifford E. Vargas, with its new big top adventure at Westfield Santa Anita in Arcadia from Friday, Nov. 5, to Monday, Nov. 15.

“Mr. V’s Big Top Dream” is a semibiographical circus spectacular that pays homage to the flamboyant, over-the-top Vargas with traditional acts like trapeze artists, motorcyclists, contortionists, jugglers, clowns and comedy.

“As a little boy, he went to the circus with his mom, saw the circus and became a circus empresario,” said Katya Arata-Quiroga, who has owned the circus with her husband, Nelson Quiroga since 2005.

“We tell his story and it could really be anyone’s story. The show resonates with people when they see the circus. Children will want to be a circus empresario, too, one day.”

Arata-Quiroga is right up there. She is a seventh-generation circus artist. She and her husband’s daughters are trapeze artists and contortionists. Former trapeze artists, Arata-Quiroga and Quiroga acquired Circus Vargas from her stepfather and mother. They took it over when Vargas died unexpectedly.

“Mr. V’s Big Top Dream” tells the tale of the young entertainment genius as he scours the globe in search of the world’s top talent. Quiroga was similarly scouted.

“My parents were already working at Circus Vargas,” she said. “The year before I met my husband, Clifford E. Vargas toured the world to find the most amazing acts. When he came back, he said, ‘One of these will be your husband one day.’

“He said it to me as a joke. I was only 18. I was telling my mom and we laughed. It ended up being that way. My now-husband came on the show. The founder of the show passed away shortly after that. As they say, sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction.”

At the end of “Mr. V’s Big Top Dream,” Vargas hands the circus over to the next generation.

“He lets people know the circus is going to keep going no matter what,” she said.

“Not only is it a wonderful business, it is a thing to uphold. We bring joy to every child, every adult, every grandparent. They can feel something fun at the circus. For us, it’s the American dream. I’m a U.S. citizen because of this project and now we’re owning the company that got us started here. It’s a great story and we’re very happy we’re doing it.”

Arata-Quiroga said the show is getting “amazing reviews.” This is the first time Circus Vargas has erected its tent at Westfield Santa Anita.

“We hope people come from far and near and see Circus Vargas,” she said. “Don’t miss this one. It’s definitely one of the best ones ever.”

Circus Vargas: “Mr. V’s Big Top Dream”

WHEN: Various times Friday, Nov. 5, to Monday, Nov. 15

WHERE: Westfield Santa Anita, 400 S. Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia

COST: Tickets start at $48, with discounts for children, military and seniors

INFO: 1-877-468-3861 or circusvargas.com