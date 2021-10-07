By Christopher Floch

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

Runners or joggers looking for a challenge beyond the flat streets and treadmills are needed to enter the Mount Wilson Trail Race on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The race begins at 7 a.m. at Kerstine Court at the corner of Sierra Madre Boulevard and Baldwin Avenue. Runners will scale up the mountain to Orchard Camp, then turn around and head back down.

Entry for the race is $70; $39 for youth.

One of the oldest trail races in California, the 8.6-mile Mount Wilson Trail Race was founded in 1908. Unlike in the day of San Francisco’s Joseph B. King, the inaugural winner, only the first 100 runners to sign up online may participate. In addition, the Mount Wilson Trail Race is only for Sierra Madre residents.

Last year’s race was virtual and pushed to December because of the Bobcat Fire, according to Recreation Coordinator Clarissa Lowe. The event was largely forgotten until Charles J. Fox brought it back to 1965. Today, Lowe works to carry on the tradition for the fan-favorite race.

“I have been a volunteer with the race since I was 16,” Lowe said.

Most of the trail is desert mountain scrub, which reflects the sun, so it is encouraged to bring water, sunscreen and a hat. Sierra Madre Search and Rescue Team members are stationed at strategic points along the course to give emergency support.

In addition, the Boy Scout and Cub Scout troops provide water at the 2.3-mile marker and at the turnaround point. A kids fun run for those ages 3 to 14 begins at 7:15 a.m. The distance of the course varies by age.

To register, call 626-355-5278 or visit mountwilsontrailrace.com.