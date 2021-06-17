By Pasadena Weekly Staff

Mount Wilson Observatory — Southern California’s historic home to over 100 years of astronomical discovery — reopened to the public on June 15.

Located on a peak in the San Gabriel Mountains near Pasadena, the observatory closed in early 2020 in accordance with the U.S. Forest Service’s observance of COVID-19 and pandemic safety guidelines.

The gates to Mount Wilson’s acreage open at 10 a.m. daily throughout the summer, and close at sunset. Parking is available, and visitors can hike the grounds, gaze at the telescope domes that dot the landscape and browse through the Historic Museum in the lecture hall.

Founded by George Ellery Hale in 1904, Mount Wilson Observatory has played host to a who’s who of important figures in 20th century astronomy, including Edwin Hubble, Albert Einstein, Harlow Shapley and Milton Humason.

Mount Wilson Observatory features the Snow Solar Telescope (largest in the world from 1905 to 1908 and the mountain’s first installation), a 60-inch telescope (the world’s largest operational telescope from 1908 to 1917) and the 100-inch Hooker telescope, (which featured the world’s largest aperture from 1917 to 1949).

Mount Wilson Observatory has a limited number of reservations for night sky viewing on the 60-inch and 100-inch telescopes. These can be booked for evenings throughout the summer.

“We’re excited to announce the ‘Discovering Mount Wilson’ campaign in celebration of our history, just as we can now welcome guests from all over the world, back to the mountain top,” said Sam Hale, chairman of the board of trustees, Mount Wilson Institute and grandson of founder George Ellery Hale. “Mount Wilson is unlike any place in the world from both an astronomical viewing and historical standpoint. We’re hoping this campaign will help even more people discover both the rich impact and significant discoveries of this beautiful and important place.”

Mount Wilson Institute has independently operated and maintained the Mount Wilson Observatory since 1989 under a long-term agreement with the Carnegie Institution of Washington.

Information about fees, available viewing dates and reservation forms for private observation can be found at mtwilson.edu.