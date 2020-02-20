Soulful and dependably unpredictable, Ghana-raised, LA-based artist Moses Sumney thinks outside conventional genre boxes. And with his current residency at the Bootleg Theater in LA, he is using music to nudge listeners to connect and think in different ways about identity, race, and what it means to belong.

The prompt for his Tuesday night performances is his forthcoming double album “græ.” He’s moved on from the dreamy R&B of 2017’s “Aromanticism,” an evolution certified by his performance last week on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” With his sleekly costumed figure and elastic physicality, Sumney cuts a visually arresting image; more vitally, fronting a band dominated by a full horn section, he stunned with his limber vocal range and falsetto as he inhabited the lines of “Cut Me”:

“Masochistic kisses are how I thrive …

If there’s no pain is there any progress?

That’s when I feel the most alive

Endurance is the source of my pride…

Guess I’m a true immigrant son

No vacancies, no vacations

Sure, I could better than this

But I don’t, I won’t, I don’t”

Jagjaguwar plans to release “græ” May 15. Music from the album will be played from noon until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Bootleg, an immersive sonic “installation” for listeners who visit the venue through March 4. n

Moses Sumney’s “græ” residency continues at the Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25; free admission. All ages; early arrival recommended as entry is not guaranteed. Info: (213) 389-3856. Mosessumney.com, bootlegtheater.org