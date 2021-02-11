By Frier McCollister

Around 1930 in the small Ukrainian city of Kharkov, a successful local baker — Hovsep Ter-Poghossian — buried a cache of gold and jewelry in his backyard. Hoping to avoid the Soviet authorities’ confiscation of his wealth, what followed for Ter-Poghossian and his family is now the stuff of local chocolate lore.

Mignon Chocolate Boutique has occupied its small but exquisitely appointed boutique storefront on Holly Street since 2008. It also represents Ter-Poghossian’s legacy and is a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of his family and the business that they created three generations ago.

“Originally, it started in Ukraine,” said Hovsep’s grandson, Joe Ter-Poghossian about Mignon Chocolate.

“My grandfather was a baker since a young age. He went solo and he started his own bakery in Ukraine. Shortly after, he became very successful and the operation expanded. He started hiring people. After a few years, he had a big fortune.”

Due to the communist regime, citizens were forced to turn over their fortune, gold and money. Hovsep turned in a small portion of it and hid some in his backyard.

“One of the neighbors knew about it and went to the communist (authorities), and they came one day and started digging in the backyard,” Joe said. “For eight hours, they just looted all the gold and jewelry that my grandfather had buried in the backyard. That was a big crime back then, so, as a punishment, they sent him to Siberia.”

In the meantime, Hovsep’s wife, Anoush, scrambled to flee Ukraine with their children.

“My grandmother had a very small amount of jewelry,” Joe said. “She took that to the Danish embassy in Ukraine and paid somebody off to get passports, so she could take the family out of Ukraine.

“She and two sons were able to escape the country and ended up in Tehran. At the time (Iran) was the only country that would take immigrants of that sort.”

She survived on the small amount of gold she had with her.

With World War II looming, Hovsep was released from the Siberian prison camp and made his way back to his family.

“After six years in prison, my grandfather was released,” Joe said. “Somehow, he was able to reach the family back in Tehran in the ’40s. Upon his arrival, he started his bakery business by borrowing money from his friends, who were able to lend him the money. They reestablished the business and slowly it started taking off. It became one of the main bakeries in Tehran.”

Joe’s father, Rouben Ter-Pogossian was born in Tehran and when Hovsep died, he and his older brother, Onnik, took over.

“Back in the ’60s, (the brothers) loved to travel and they both were single,” Joe said.

“They would take a month off, generally in the summer, and they would travel to Europe. They visited bakeries and chocolate shops and they decided to start the chocolate line. By the mid-’60s, they brought in a chocolate line from Holland and Italy and started a chocolate business. Slowly the bakery shrank, and the chocolate expanded and that’s where we are now. We’re fully in chocolate.”

By the early 1970s, Mignon Chocolate was known as “The King of Chocolate” in Tehran. The shah’s family became regular patrons and Rouben visited his palace to personally present and decorate holiday confections.

Joe said the family subsequently moved to Los Angeles.

“My mother’s side of the family, everybody was here,” Joe said about Los Angeles.

“We would visit the family on an annual basis. Back in 1988, my brother and I decided to move here permanently and live with our (maternal) grandparents. I went to CSUN and my brother went to Cal State LA. (After college), I was working in the insurance business. I advanced as much as I could and, one day, I decided this is not what I want to do for the rest of my life. I wanted to continue my family’s business.”

Rouben was enthusiastic and encouraged Joe’s career move.

“I went back to Tehran,” Joe said. “I hadn’t been back for about 15 or 20 years. So, I go back and start learning the recipes and experimenting myself. I came back (to LA) and started planning and the next thing you know we established the factory in Van Nuys (in 2003).”

Partnered with his younger sister, Anoush, Joe and the family opened the first American Mignon outlet in Glendale in April 2004, followed by the Pasadena location in November 2008.

The advent of the pandemic posed inevitable challenges as business shrank.

“We had to shut down for about two months in March,” Joe said. “That was a big toll on everybody. We reopened in early June. Before COVID, we had up to 15 employees. We had big wholesale accounts with hotels and restaurants. All of that has vanished. We are down to about eight employees right now.”

He successfully applied for the available Paycheck Protection Program and Small Business Administration loans.

“That’s what saved us. It was a big help,” Joe said.

They also revamped their website to make online, advance ordering seamless. Chocolate lovers can fully customize their online orders through the website and orders over $75 will be shipped or delivered at no charge.

Joe suggests the store’s “Hearts Collection” for Valentine’s Day. It features chocolates in four flavors: dark chocolate shell with dark chocolate strawberry ganache and a touch of strawberry syrup; raspberry milk chocolate shell and raspberry ganache; mango heart with a purple, pink heart, milk chocolate shell and a dark chocolate mango ganache; and a purple heart with a dark chocolate shell and dark chocolate passionfruit ganache and a touch of passionfruit syrup.

It also comes with one red lip-shaped chocolate with a dark chocolate shell and a dark chocolate champagne ganache.

The collection comes in two sizes: 14 pieces at $20 or 30 pieces for $35 and will arrive in an elegant heart-shaped velvet gift box. That said, four-piece custom boxes start at $8 and there are gift boxes for nearly any occasion.

The online portal is easy to use, but the Holly Street shop is a charming jewel that’s well worth the visit. Once there, manager Sandra Ortega guides guests to favorites. Mignon Chocolates boasts at least 60 flavors of chocolates and truffles, with rotating seasonal varieties. Dark chocolate-dipped candied orange peel, hazelnut truffles and ginger with lime sea salt remain popular choices with regulars.

Given everything, is the business sustainable?

“We are on survival mode — put it that way,” Joe said. “We’re trying to survive and get out of the tunnel and get back to normal life.”

His sister Anoush is on maternity leave and Joe has two children, a 12-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son. Could Mignon’s next generation be here? Joe didn’t hesitate to answer.

“We hope so. We really hope so.”