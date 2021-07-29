By Matthew Rodriguez

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

In 2002, with the state and local school authorities breathing down her neck, Dr. Eddie Newman recognized she needed others to help her steer her students in the right direction.

She recruited the help of Tecumseh Shackelford and others to clamp down on her male students after many believed their behavior led to low academic scores, violence and truancy.

“In 2002, the school was having a problem and the state wanted to take over the school,” Shackelford said. “Dr. Newman came down to the Black Male Forum and she asked for help. We decided to form MPYD. We came upon campus, and we took it from there. We’ve been here ever since.”

MPYD, short for Mentoring and Partnership for Youth Development, began as a group of men hoping to teach young men, predominantly students of color, how to focus on respect, academic success and communication. Approaching its 20th anniversary, MPYD has grown into a larger organization but continues to focus on promoting growth and academic success to young men.

Its success has garnered praise and admiration from politicians such as Congresswoman Judy Chu and Assembly Member Chris Holden, as well as Pasadena Unified School District officials such as Superintendent Dr. Brian McDonald and board president Scott Phelps.

“We’ve been here for a long time,” Shackelford said. “We’ve been very successfully working with men of color and it’s a good program.”

MPYD’s mission is to provide support in students’ academic, personal, social and professional lives.

“They’re meant to empower and promote personal, academic, social and professional growth,” said managing director Robert Aceves. “A big part is just being present in their lives…It’s always about trying to make our space accessible and make students feel like they can reach out to us.”

Through mentoring and its Academics for Success program, MPYD tries to help students excel in school by holding to higher standards and promoting competition. The organization monitors its students’ academics, requiring all students to maintain a minimum of a 2.0-grade point average. They also offer an afterschool study hall with peer-to-peer tutoring.

“MPYD is great because it’s like a backbone,” said Maeiko Dorsey, an MPYD student who just graduated. “People’s parents might see your report card, but they don’t know how to change these results.”

When Dorsey first transferred to Muir, he said he did not prioritize school or grades over most other things in his life. However, after learning about MPYD and enrolling in the program, the competition drove him to succeed academically.

“It was like a competition,” he said. “I wanted to be at the top of the leaderboard. That kind of motivated me to do well in school and just do what I needed to do.”

In addition to Academics for Success, MPYD invites guest speakers for its Lunch with a Future program. Students learned a multitude of topics from managing finances to simply learning about different careers to help them find their calling.

“During Lunch with a Future we bring in various speakers from different careers and even community leaders from the area,” said Hasan Spencer, a graduate of MPYD. “They explain to the participants in the program about their field and give them insight on what it actually means to work in (a field).”

Lunch with a Future allowed Spencer to connect with a CEO of an architecture firm, something in which he had a deep interest. It also helped Dorsey to speak with people he would never interact with outside of the program. He conversed with a Pasadena Police official, something he otherwise would have thought outlandish.

“This isn’t someone I would necessarily talk to as a young Black male,” Dorsey said. “I guess you could say it’s breaking those boundaries because growing up my family and the people around (wouldn’t) talk to (the police) that much.”

The program also has students volunteer around Pasadena doing campus beautification, working with kids or other activities.

“A lot of the work that we do in the summer is character building,” Spencer said. “We really just want to help kids make it to the next level, wherever that is.”

Throughout the years, MPYD has helped over 1,500 male students and has a 96% graduation rate. MPYD works tirelessly to empower their students and to push to the next step in their lives.

“We’re going to recognize you,” Aceves said. “We’re going to acknowledge all your hard work.”