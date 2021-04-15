By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

Residents of Los Angeles and Irvine have been arrested and charged with counts of murder and attempted murder for shootings that occurred in the 2500 block of East Foothill Boulevard in Pasadena on March 13, according to Pasadena police.

Evan Roland Bynam, 26, of Los Angeles is being held on $4 million bail, while Dante Dejuan Ward’s bail was set at $3.1 million. He is 33 of Irvine.

Pasadena police arrived in the 2500 block of East Foothills Boulevard and found two victims inside a parked vehicle. A 23-year-old man was struck several times by gunfire and later died from his injuries at a hospital. The other occupant, a 19-year-old woman, sustained only minor injuries and survived.

Pasadena police detectives said one or more suspects approached the vehicle and began shooting. They ran from the location immediately following the shooting.

On April 2, members of the Pasadena Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Criminal Intelligence Violent Crimes Unit, along with the assistance of the Pacific Southwest Regional Task Force team, executed search warrants at various locations in Southern California.

Additional items of evidentiary value were located and collected during the searches, which connected two individuals to the shooting. Both suspects were arrested.

Pasadena police are urging anyone with information about this case to call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.