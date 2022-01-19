By Pasadena Weekly Staff

Conductor Nicholas McGegan will return to lead the Pasadena Symphony for Baroque: Brandenburg 5 on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Ambassador Auditorium with performances at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The two-time Grammy nominee will bring a wealth of experience to this Baroque repertoire featuring Bach and Vivaldi’s most beloved concertos, plus Boccherini, and Gabriella Smith’s Brandenburg Interstices putting a fresh spin on the Baroque.

Colburn artists and students will join the orchestra as soloists. Violinist Aubree Oliverson will make her Pasadena Symphony premiere on Bach’s Violin Concerto No. 2. Colburn student Martha Chan will perform as soloist for Vivaldi’s effervescent Flute Concerto No. 3 “The Goldfinch,” and fellow Colburn student and harpsichordist Bogang Hwang will take center stage for Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 to close out the program along with her fellow guest artists.

To provide the safest possible experience for all concertgoers, the Pasadena Symphony has updated its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for performances at Ambassador Auditorium.

All patrons who are eligible must have received a COVID-19 booster dose in addition to being fully vaccinated in order to attend this performance. Children 5 years and older who are fully vaccinated, and adults who have been fully vaccinated but are not yet eligible for a booster, will be allowed to attend.

Along with a ticket, attendees must bring a photo ID and either their physical vaccination card, a picture of their vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record for entry. For a list of accepted forms of proof and the most up to date venue safety protocols, visit pasadenasymphony-pops.org/symphony-covid-safety/.

The Pasadena Symphony provides a vibrant experience specially designed for the music lover, the social butterfly or a date night out and the inner epicurean in us all. Make your time at the symphony a special occasion by dining at the outdoor Rusnak Symphony Lounge.

A posh setting along Ambassador Auditorium’s beautiful outdoor plaza, patrons enjoy uniquely prepared menus for both lunch and dinner at each concert by Claud & Co, a full bar and fine wines from the Michero Family serving Riboli Family Wines, plus music before the concert and during intermission. To provide the safest possible experience, all food must be pre-ordered. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/symphony-dining.

All concerts are held at Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Avenue, Pasadena. Subscription packages start at as low as $99. Single tickets start at $35 and may be purchased online at pasadenasymphony-pops.org or by calling 626-793-7172.

