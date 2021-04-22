By Pasadena Weekly Staff

Jericho Road Pasadena is hosting the Pasadena Mayor’s Interfaith Prayer Event, which has been transformed into a weeklong virtual series.

Organizer Jericho Road Pasadena will share a short daily inspirational community message each morning beginning Monday, May 3 and concluding Friday, May 7.

The series will feature a variety of prayer messages and music from Pasadena congregations and nonprofits.

“As an in-person breakfast isn’t possible this year, we believe the short, daily emails will be a great way to uplift our community and bring us together,” said Melanie Goodyear, executive director of Jericho Road Pasadena.

“This event highlights the importance of building bridges in the community, as well as the work that Jericho Road Pasadena does to match community talents with community needs.”

The community can register to receive the daily emails at 2021mipb.eventbrite.com; videos can also be seen on the Pasadena Interfaith Prayer Breakfast Facebook page.

The mission of Jericho Road Pasadena is to bridge communities by matching the professional talents of volunteers with the needs of community-based nonprofit organizations to promote community development, strengthen social services, and enrich the lives of volunteers.

The Pasadena Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast was previously hosted by local nonprofit Friends in Deed. More details can be found at jrpasadena.org or the Prayer Breakfast Facebook page. For questions, contact Jericho Road Pasadena at 626-714-7234 or execdirector@jrpasadena.org.