By Laura Latzko

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

In Roberta H. Martinez’s book, “Latinos in Pasadena,” the author shares lesser-known pieces of the city’s history.

It explores how Mexican American and Latino people have helped to shape the community.

Martinez will discuss her book and research during a virtual talk on Wednesday, January 26, with Tashiana Bryant-Myrick, the director for the Caltech Center for Inclusion and Diversity.

Bryant-Myrick — who has a doctorate in educational leadership from California State University, Long Beach — has worked for more than a decade with campus organizations and committees that promote diversity and inclusion.

The upcoming talk is part of Caltech’s CaltechLive! Behind the Book series. Martinez will also sign books on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Pasadena’s Mercadito Monarca Cultural Gift Shop.

Longtime activist

Martinez is an activist, historian, playwright and author who resides in Pasadena and has been researching the city’s history since the mid-1990s.

“I lived for 15 years in Pasadena not knowing there had been any Latino history,” she said.

“I grew up in East LA, so I was surrounded by that history. When I was beginning to meet people who lived in town, who had been here during the ’20s and ’30s, I began to learn their stories, and I wanted to find out more. That’s part of the reason that we started the Latino Heritage Parade, to share those stories and to share those experiences. It’s a rich history, which I didn’t know, and I feel richer for knowing. I want to do the same with others, share with them some of this richness of that history.”

Martinez has served as the executive director for Latino Heritage and as the chair for the city of Pasadena’s Arts and Library commissions. She has also been on the board of organizations such as the Armory Center for the Arts, Pasadena Senior Center and Pasadena Community Access Corporation.

Martinez is a playwright as well. Writing for three years, she has been working on a piece about a family’s interactions with Pancho Villa.

Martinez presented her short play “El Arroyo” at the Frida Kahlo Theater 10-Minute Play Festival in 2021 and plans to bring it back this year in Spanish.

Spreading the word

A reader for the Huntington Library, Martinez has discussed “Latinos in Pasadena” in front of groups in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Her book, which was done in a photo-journal format, took under a year to finish.

In her research, the author drew from master’s theses, newspaper articles, oral histories and information from the Ethnic History Research Project.

She includes photos from institutions such as the Huntington Library and the Autry Museum of the American West, as well as family photos from neighbors.

“It ran the gamut from people bringing out stuff that had been under their beds in shoeboxes to having to fill out forms acknowledging how I would use (photos),” Martinez says.

“Latinos in Pasadena” was released in 2009, but she continues to discuss it to educate others about Pasadena’s often-forgotten Mexican American and Latino history.

“We are practiced at thinking of groups as very distinct and separate, and we don’t know the history of other groups,” Martinez said.

“We often don’t know the stories of other communities, so how might we see the similarities if we don’t know their stories? Because we know so much of the Black and white experience, it’s valuable to learn that there are other communities that had similar experiences,” Martinez says.

Martinez said it’s important to share Latinos’ long, storied past in Southern California.

“Historically folks that would self-identify or would be identified by others as Latinas or Latinos are the second group that was here in the area. This was a part first of Nueva España and then Mexico. After the Mexican American War, it became part of the United States,” Martinez says.

There are few monuments to bring attention to Pasadena’s Latino and Mexican American history, she said.

“As you are driving or walking around the city, there isn’t anything that lets you know that there is a long history here,” Martinez said.

Martinez is still developing a focus for the Caltech talk. She said she may touch on Mexican American and Latino people who have interacted with Caltech. For example, through the 1960s, Caltech faculty lived in the historic home of Arturo and Helen Elliott Bandini.

During past talks, Martinez has spoken about topics such as families connected to the Foothills history; homesteaders, squatters and pioneers in Altadena; the two segregated Mexican schools within Pasadena’s school district and Black pioneers in Pasadena.

During these conversations, Martinez will often not discuss the history of Latino and Mexican American people but others who had similar experiences.

“As a historian, it’s good to not only know the stories of the community from which you come but the communities with whom some of your ancestors or people who lived in your community had interactions with,” Martinez said.

Martinez hopes, through her talks, to get others invested in sharing Pasadena’s Latino and Mexican American history.

“One (reason) is hoping someday there will be enough allies that will have an interest in this that we share this history more broadly and also have curated exhibitions and more ways to tell this story,” Martinez said.

“There are people whose families have lived here three, four, five generations who will come out and say, ‘My uncle went to that school.’ It reinforces their experiences. It’s always wonderful to see a story that is being shared that is reflective of your own experience.”

Roberta H. Martinez discusses 2009’s “Latinos in Pasadena”

with Tashiana Bryant-Myrick

WHEN: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26

WHERE: Via Zoom

COST: Free; preregistration is required

INFO: caltech.edu

Roberta H. Martinez book signing

WHEN: 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29

WHERE: Mercadito Monarca Cultural Gift Shop,

696 E. Colorado Boulevard, Suite 19, Pasadena

COST: Free

INFO: 626-708-0429, facebook.com/monarcapasadena