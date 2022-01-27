By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

Award-winning author Marc Brown is perky first thing in the morning.

“Hi! This is Marc Brown, and I’m ready to talk,” he said into the phone.

His demeanor reflects that of his well-known character, Arthur, who is celebrating its 45th anniversary. Brown will appear via Crowdcast at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, through Vroman’s.

The “Vroman’s Live Presents Marc Brown, in conversation with Todd Parr, discusses ‘Believe in Yourself: What We Learned from Arthur’” is geared toward adults.

His latest book, “Believe in Yourself,” is a “treasure trove of quotes and life lessons” that is divided into five sections that will inspire readers of all ages to listen to their hearts, work together, have an original point of view, and believe in themselves.

Available on Little, Brown Books for Your Readers, it features more than 60 pieces of new artwork.

Brown created Arthur after losing his job. His son asked him to read a nighttime story, so he created the aardvark.

“I was teaching at this small college in Boston in the late 1970s, and it closed,” Brown said.

“I went home and my very young son asked for a bedtime story. I said, ‘You’re going to need to help me with this. I’m feeling kind of down. I just lost my job.’ He said, ‘Oh, dad. Maybe it’ll make you feel better.’”

He started constructing the story and his son, Tolon, asked for a story about a “weird animal.”

“I was searching through children’s literature for underserved animals, and an aardvark popped up,” Brown said.

“He wanted a name and a picture of what he looked like. The story started to unfold. He had a long nose, and that was the problem in this story. I realized when I finished the story, Arthur had a problem. I had a problem. I didn’t have a job. (Later) I realized that many times, with these books, I was working out issues in my own life.”

Ten years after the debut of the “Arthur” book “Arthur’s Nose,” the TV show made its bow.

“With TV, it was something I never imagined I would be doing,” Brown said. “I realized that, with television, I could tackle subjects that didn’t necessarily work well as picture books.

“I could take kids inside of Buster’s lungs and have him explain to the viewer what it’s like to have asthma, or I could deal with a subject that many families deal with: a grandparent who has Alzheimer’s, what that feels like, or someone you love having cancer.”

Mrs. MacGrady, Arthur’s lunch lady, was diagnosed with cancer in the show. She was like a therapist to the kids. The athletic Francine Frensky had difficulty confronting Mrs. MacGrady while she was ill.

“So often, these things aren’t discussed with children,” he said. “What ‘Arthur’ has done best over the years is telling children the truth. We look to experts. We get an authority in the area. They tell us what children can manage, process what’s going to be helpful and not helpful to them.”

Brown and Tolon — who has been producing his dad’s shows for 20 years — are working on a new animated TV show for preschoolers featuring a frog with one leg shorter than the other. It will carry messages similar to “Arthur.”

“Everyone is a little quirky and has issues that they deal with,” Brown said. “They don’t get in their way by living. I have more of an opportunity for humor with these younger kids.

“The overarching theme is about the power of friendships, the power of working together and solving problems together. It’s a world without adults. I like working with animals. Any child can identify with any of the characters because I’m not drawing humans with skin tones. That levels the playing field immediately.”

Looking back at his last 45 years — 25 years in television and 45 years as an author — Brown said he never thought he would ever have this “amazing adventure.”

He met four presidents; Barbara Bush took him on a tour of the White House.

“That was one of the biggest presents anyone could give me,” he said.

“In fourth grade, I made a scale model of the White House. I thought I would do a picture book of the White House, but I never finished it. Anyway, after the tour, she said, ‘Let’s go upstairs for breakfast. Laura (Bush) has breakfast for us.’”

The White House staff subsequently invited Brown to represent the United States at the first Russian Children’s Book Festival. He flew on Air Force One, talked to children in Moscow, and had dinner at night with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

“I never get tired of it,” he said. “I live a rather solitary lifestyle. I go out to my studio every morning. The best connection I have is when I visit schools. I really value that, but I haven’t been able to do it for a couple years.

“I miss it because so many of the books come from suggestions that kids make. They’re so honest. I was in a second grade classroom years ago, and the teacher was doing this really cool project with the kids.

“She was having them make bumper stickers: If you were a bumper sticker, what would it say? That’s an interesting thing to think about.”

