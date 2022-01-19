By Bliss Bowen

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

The intersection of fictional worlds and reality, and how we often perceive physical places through stories we have heard or read about them, is the focus of “Mapping Fiction,” a small but thought-provoking new exhibit at the Huntington Library through May 2.

“It was a fantastic show to put together during the pandemic; I put most of it together in my living room,” observed curator Karla Nielsen, the curator of literary collections at the Huntington, speaking at a press preview at the Huntington Library the day before the exhibit’s official Jan. 15 opening.

“We were looking for ways to experience the world when we didn’t have access” to the places and gatherings where we normally live our lives.

Highlights of “Mapping Fiction” include a typescript draft of the Penelope chapter from Irish novelist James Joyce’s controversial modernist masterpiece “Ulysses;” ink-and-pencil maps in spiral notebooks drawn by Pasadena native Octavia E. Butler while plotting her 1998 novel “Parable of the Talents” and the unpublished “Parable of the Trickster;” an 1890 Round the World With Nellie Bly game board inspired by the intrepid New York World reporter’s legendary race around the globe; and maps for Miguel de Cervantes’ “Don Quixote,” Christopher Isherwood and Edward Upward’s “The Mortmere Stories,” George R.R. Martin’s “Game of Thrones,” Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Kidnapped” and “Treasure Island,” and J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings.”

Lewis Carroll, William Faulkner, Helen Hunt Jackson, Jack and Charmian London, Jules Verne, Virginia Woolf and Karen Tei Yamashita are among the other writers featured in the exhibit, which comprises items from the 16th through the 20th centuries.

The occasion for the show is the 100th anniversary of the publication of Joyce’s “Ulysses,” “considered by many people to be the most influential novel of the 20th century,” Nielsen said.

Explaining that Joyce wrote the novel while living in Italy and used a 1904 guide to Dublin to reconstruct the Irish capital in the pages of his stream-of-consciousness narrative, Nielsen said she was intrigued to learn that he opposed any plans to publish the novel with a map. Over time, however, “there has been a real continuous desire to map the novel because it is so precisely plotted in time and space” — and therein lay a key question explored by the exhibit: Why would Joyce resist having his meticulously constructed book published with a map?

Joyce’s attitude sounds counterintuitive to more visually oriented 21st-century fans of graphic novels, photographic storytelling, and virtual reality travel. As authors (and publishers) superimpose maps of their make-believe worlds on real-life locations, so do mapmakers utilize their real-world skills to enhance the verisimilitude of fiction. Avid readers respond by attempting to physically explore such imaginary universes; think of bus and walking tours that show where LA-area authors such as Butler, Raymond Chandler and John Fante wrote and staged their stories. “Literary tourism is often frustrating,” Nielsen acknowledged, but the human impulse that fosters it remains fascinating.

In 1934, Joyce’s publisher, Random House, sought to work around his resistance with “How to Enjoy James Joyce’s Great Novel Ulysses,” a cheeky brochure that paired a small map with a plot summary and promotional testimony to the book’s appeal.

Other “Mapping Fiction” items drawn from the Huntington’s literary archives and historical holdings illuminate “different forms of mapping space.” Loren Latker’s “Shamus Town” is a colorful 2014 “Raymond Chandler Mystery Map” of the reinvented Los Angeles landscape that is as central a character in Chandler’s novels as Philip Marlowe. (As Nielsen noted in her remarks, Chandler has become as mapped onto Los Angeles as Joyce has been mapped onto Dublin.)

A Harlem Renaissance map is illustrated with historical literary figures stationed across a street-grid background. In contrast, authors such as Octavia Butler and William Faulkner — who repeatedly set his stories in Yoknapatawpha County, a Mississippi stronghold of his own creation — transformed their real-life environs into fictional settings on the page. Jonathan Swift’s brutal 1726 satire “Gulliver’s Travels” presented itself as a genuine eyewitness account of adventure, complete with maps detailing routes taken — which were based on real-world maps whose “Parts Unknown” corners gave Swift creative license to raise merry hell and prompt modern readers to debate post-colonial literature.

Publishing maps with novels was not unusual during Joyce’s time, and would seem a natural option for a book deliberately patterned after Homer’s “Odyssey.” But “Joyce didn’t want his book to be explained,” Nielsen said. “He wanted it to be encountered. He wanted readers to immerse themselves in it.”

In tandem with the exhibit, the Huntington will host “Joycean Cartographies: Navigating a New Century of Ulysses,” an academic conference Wednesday, Feb. 2, to Friday, Feb. 4, that will include readings from “Ulysses” at the time of day in which the scenes occur. Visiting speakers will include UC Berkeley Professor Catherine Flynn, Stanford Professor Ato Quayson and “Tropic of Orange” author Karen Tei Yamashita.

Additionally, literary travel writer Katie Orphan will discuss “Literary Tourism in Los Angeles” in Rothenberg Hall on Tuesday, March 8, while tour maps will be available in the exhibition gallery for visitors interested in taking self-guided literary tours of “Octavia E. Butler’s Pasadena.”

“Mapping Fiction”

WHEN: Various times through Monday, May 2

WHERE: Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Garden in the library’s West Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino

COST: $21 to $29 for adults, seniors and students

INFO: 626-405-2100, huntington.org/mapping-fiction