By Allison Brown

Pasadena Weekly Staff Writer

In support of September’s Hunger Action Month, the One Colorado is hosting a three-course meal and three-act magic show in “A Magic Night to Fight Hunger” from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, with 100% of ticket proceeds going to support LA Food Bank and Friends in Deed.

“As a company, trying to be a very integral part of the community and help our communities, hunger action month and just hunger in general is very close to all of our hearts,” said Rishika Mahtani, regional marketing manager for One Colorado.

“So, for Hunger Action Month, we wanted to bring the community together and shed light on the hunger issues that prevail in our communities and help in any way that we can through donations or through our time. And then we try to create a fun, vibrant atmosphere at the property for our customers to be engaged and experience a fun night out, in addition to doing something good for the community through their donation.”

Tickets for the magical 21-and-older event are $75. Seating starts at 7 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to get there early to enjoy of the one-on-one table acts with magicians. Then, the show officially kicks off at 8 p.m. with a three-course dinner.

“We’re going to have a host of magicians participate and put on a great show for our customers and patrons who purchase these tickets,” Mahtani said.

“In addition, they will also get a three-course dinner from one of the restaurants. They can choose between the Italian restaurant Il Fornaio; the vegan bistro Sage; and Sushi Roku, which is a Japanese restaurant.”

Mahtani said ticket holders can choose which restaurant they would like to order dinner from. The three-course dinner is included in the $75 ticket price, along with a welcome drink. The restaurants will give away raffle prizes for those who make additional donations.

During the dinner, magician Naathan Phan, the “Magic Asian Man,” will perform a three-act magic show. Phan hit stages across the globe and has been on “America’s Got Talent,” “Masters of Illusion,” “Penn and Teller: Fool Us” and other shows. An all-around entertainer, Phan is known for his illusions, stand-up comedy and even operatic singing.

With 100% of ticket proceeds going to local food banks, Mahtani said they are hoping to have as many people as possible so that they can make a sizable donation. She also explained why they are so eager to get involved and try to help.

“Food insecurity is rampant in every community, and it is important now more than ever to come out in support. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 42 million people may experience food insecurity, including a potential 13 million children,” Mahtani said.

“We have made it our mission to combat hunger in our communities. Every donation, every dollar counts. Many households that experience food insecurity do not qualify for federal nutrition programs and visit their local food banks and other food programs for extra support. All proceeds from our event, ‘A Magical Night to Fight Hunger’ and our monthlong Hunger Action Month Food Drive will directly benefit our local partners Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Friends In Deed, Pasadena. We invite all of Pasadena and Los Angeles to come out in support of this mission.”

In addition to the “Magical Night, One Colorado” will have a nonperishable food drive throughout September. Large donation bins will be placed in the main courtyard area and smaller bins at participating store, including Twifzz, M.andonia, Patagonia, Anthropologie, iPic, 21 Choices, J. Crew and Sushi Roku.

