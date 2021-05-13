By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

Pasadena Plaza recently welcomed Macy’s Backstage, a third-level specialty shop that store manager Angela Berardo said is for the savvy and cost-conscious shopper.

Macy’s Backstage provides customers value and newness, guaranteeing that with each visit, shoppers will find a compelling assortment of recognizable brands, trends and deals.

The store-within-store shopping experience features “significant savings” on top-quality products. Macy’s Backstage selection will include fresh product from both new and established brands for men, women and children. Deals on housewares, home textiles and décor, cosmetics, hair and nail care, gifts, jewelry, shoes, designer handbags, accessories and activewear.

“It’s designer (items) for a fashionable customer on a budget,” Berardo said. “The merchandise is ordered in a smaller quanity, so we rotate it on a daily and weekly basis. You can come shop on a Monday, see a great handbag and wait to buy it. You best buy it right away because on Thursday, it may no longer be there.

“It’s not the depth of assortment that we have in the big box. It’s that thrill of the hunt for customers.”

Berardo said Macy’s Backstage is set up differently than the primary store. It’s efficient shopping with clean signage and visuals.

“It’s set up for immediate shopping,” she said. “It does take up about 11,300 square feet of our third level. It’s a nice size, but it’s not too big.

“It’s just truly a complement to the (main) Macy’s store.”