By Luke Netzley

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

Pasadena Planning Commission Vice Chair Jason Lyon announced he is running for the district seven Pasadena City Council in the June 2022 primary.

The announcement comes after Vice Mayor Andy Wilson, who represents district seven — home to some of Pasadena’s most celebrated institutions like the Pasadena Playhouse and Caltech—said he was stepping down at the end of his term.

“I love everything about this city, our people, our history, our architecture, our nonprofits,” Lyon said, “Every day I walk from my home in Madison Heights to my office in the civic center, sit down at my desk, look at the dome of City Hall and the ridge line of the San Gabriel Mountains, and feel so fortunate to live in this place.”

Lyon grew up in North Carolina and moved to Los Angeles in 1998 before settling in Pasadena in 2010.

“I was initially drawn to Pasadena when my oldest was 3 and we were looking for a preschool,” Lyon said. “We happened upon Pacific Oaks, which was a great fit for our family, and that was our introduction to Pasadena. There’s a real sense of community and a place here. I just love it, and I want to be of service to the city.”

Lyon has an extensive history of servitude to the communities he’s called home. At the age of 14, he co-founded a nonprofit and served on his first board of directors two years later.

After moving to Pasadena, Lyon was elected to the board of Young & Healthy, a nonprofit dedicated to providing Pasadena’s uninsured and underserved children with access to high-quality health care at no cost to their families. He was appointed to Pasadena’s Historic Preservation Commission in 2017 and joined the board of the San Gabriel Valley Economic Partnership, which works to advance the region’s economic vitality and quality of life, in 2018. In that same year, Lyon accepted a seat on the board of Planned Parenthood Pasadena San Gabriel Valley, which provides education and reproductive health care for men and women often in communities that lack access to consistent quality health care.

“What’s drawn me to the organizations I’ve worked with in particular and what keeps passionate is when I see that someone is meeting a need that’s not being met elsewhere in society and doing it in a way that is smart, creative or efficient,” Lyon said.

After living in Pasadena with his husband and two sons for over a decade and falling in love with the community, Lyon has found a new way he wants to serve his beloved city: as a councilmember.

“I think a lot of people have been increasingly troubled by the tone of our national politics over the last five years or so,” Lyon said. “We are becoming increasingly divided, and rather than viewing each other as fellow Americans who happen to disagree about some policy matter, we’ve come to view each other as enemies. I think that’s incredibly dangerous, and I’m running to create a different kind of conversation.”

After speaking with community members, Lyon gathered three basic themes that he heard from voters to help make the city a better place.

“The first is to protect and preserve the character of Pasadena while also meeting the need for more housing that is affordable at all income levels, the second is to house more of our unhoused neighbors than we are currently, and the third is to become a more environmentally sustainable city,” Lyon said.

Lyon said he strongly believes that solving these pressing issues can be achieved through using meaningful dialogue to enact change.

“I think we’ve got to push back on Sacramento’s incursion on local control of zoning, slowly gutting our ability to plan a thriving, well-designed city with bills that are intended to promote housing at all income levels but in reality are just creating a glut of high-end condos that sell for a couple of million dollars,” he said.

“At the same time, it would really lead to a conversation about where we want to focus development in the city. We could be creating more housing with adaptive reuse of existing buildings and some additional development along our major transit corridors, and we need to have a spirited civic debate about where and how to do that.”

While engaging in civil discourse is imperative to finding solutions, it is also vital that the conversation is as inclusive as it is active.

“Everyone has to have a place at the table and be welcome to the conversation,” Lyon said. “I’m running to start the conversation from a place of what we have in common rather than where we’re divided, and the only way I know to make a change in that is for regular people who are not career politicians to step up and to be of service to their communities in elected office for a finite period of time. That’s why I’m running.”

The official nominating period for the election will begin in late February. As Lyon’s campaign continues to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 surge, he plans to hold a formal “campaign kickoff” event when health officials advise that larger groups can safely meet again in person.

In the meantime, Lyon is meeting with small groups of residents and individuals as they are comfortable to further discuss their hopes and concerns for the city.

“I love this city,” he wrote in an open letter to supporters. “And I want it to be not just the wonderful place it is but all the amazing things it can be.”