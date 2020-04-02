Southland artists, pummeled first by the negative impacts of AB-5 restrictions and then the gig-decimating punch of pandemic quarantines, are responding to crisis by adapting to it with their most resilient resource, creativity. For reasons of finance and fellowship, they’re sharing home videos of new beats, stories and songs, fielding requests for originals as well as beloved favorites by others that listeners want or need to hear. Music lovers, meanwhile, are creating and sharing playlists to help each other maintain perspective in this anxious time.

For now, at least, the tragedy of a rampant virus has boosted the business prospects of streaming platforms, and made it possible for independent artists to maintain some sort of connection with their fans and livelihood. Pi Jacobs, Ted Russell Kamp, Chris Pierce and Rick Shea are just some of the area artists who’ve recently welcomed Facebook Live viewers into their living room theaters. Aubrey Logan, Sara Niemietz and Tia Simone will be part of Postmodern Jukebox’s “Shelter in Swing” festival happening April 2-3 on StageIt. Jennah Bell is offering writing prompts on her Instagram feed. Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino is livestreaming a phone-in radio show on the band’s YouTube channel.

Does this represent an alternate future for live music? No one knows which way this surreal new world is spinning. Locally, so many musicians are giving online concerts that efforts are being made to coordinate to avoid scheduling conflicts.

Working at home, I’m accustomed to the afternoon sounds of children hollering on nearby school playgrounds, but as I walked down my street the other day only birdsongs broke the air until I rounded the corner, when I was greeted by the lustrous tones of a cello. A cellist was giving a concert from his porch.

Bees circled lavender and creamy rose blossoms poking through his weathered picket fence as he played a sequence of Bach compositions, capped by a meditative Haydn piece that had been arranged by the late, great Gregor Piatigorsky. About two dozen people, some walking their dogs, fanned out along the sidewalk and across the adjacent intersection, several with cellphone cameras in hand, all drawn like moths to a musical flame. We listened quietly as the music cast its tranquil spell.

He’s not the only area artist performing in his yard for the pleasure of passersby. And students are pulling out instruments to practice songs that feel good. Neighbors are emerging at night to applaud in honor of health care workers here and everywhere; some sing. As noted by Yo-Yo Ma in a recent PBS interview, music travels, regardless of borders. Ma’s #SongsOfComfort series of videos has inspired response videos from artists around the world, affirming the bonds of music and community.

Local artists are making their own, independent affirmations. That afternoon interlude was nothing like the shoulder-to-shoulder crush of hearing a band rock the local pub, yet in its way it was just as intimate. Standing six to 10 feet apart we were connected by the experience — a peaceful grace note in a season of uneasy afternoons.