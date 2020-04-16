You almost need a map to navigate the swelling river of concerts, home videos and Q&A sessions streaming online during this surreal spring. Local artists are trying different avenues of connection as everyone does what they must to survive, Safer at Home.

Before the coronavirus pandemic erased his gig calendar, self-described “folk soul” troubadour Eric Kufs used to tell inquisitive bar patrons at a Westside hotel he played regularly that he’d be there “every Friday until the end of time.” Now, and for the foreseeable future, Kufs is live-streaming via Facebook from his Eagle Rock home studio, singing and spinning out easy-grooving guitar solos every Friday. The two- and three-hour shows approximate his stage setup, right down to reminders that he’s working for tips (via PayPal and Venmo) and that he takes song requests (if they’re submitted by Wednesday). One key difference: during his second hour he performs entire albums (most recently U2’s “Achtung Baby”) requested by fans making larger donations. Kufs’ lightly funky songs and delivery blend comfortably with imaginative covers of the Beatles, the Cure, Van Morrison, Nirvana, and his old band Common Rotation, among others, and endearing cameos by his wife Sydney and their young daughter enhance the sense of a friendly hang with musical neighbors. Tune in at 5:30 p.m. PST Fridays at facebook.com/erickufs.

Jazz at the Blue Guitar recently posted its first podcast, showcasing artists who performed at the Blue Guitar space in South Pasadena before the pandemic forced the series to go on hiaitus. Host Brad Colerick offers a quick rundown of the series’ history before introducing trumpeter Elliott Caine and his quintet, guitarist Adam Levy, the Molly Miller Trio (with bassist Jennifer Condos and drummer Jay Bellerose), guitarist Greg Porée, and song stylist Cathy Segal Garcia, among other jazz artists. Colerick provides a similar introductory framework (with a neighborhood flock of wild parrots lending extra local flavor) for his Wine & Song podcasts of performers who’ve been featured at the series’ weekly shows in the Blue Guitar space. Artists featured in the three episodes posted thus far include grooving Austin guitarist Ray Bonneville, witty local scientist-songwriter Chauncey Bowers, former Angeleno Jackie Bristow, and soulful LA duo Sweet Talk Radio. Tune in at blueguitar.club.

Listening to Aubrey Logan render “How Can I Keep From Singing” like a personal anthem, it’s hard to believe she’d forgotten the venerable hymn when UK charity the Haven + London asked her to record it for Easter. The wisecracking jazz dynamo’s simple arrangement — just her voice and trombone — magnifies the inspiring lyric’s power, and it’s evident Logan’s not allowing any quarantine to diminish her vocal chops. The video’s available on her YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/SingTheTrombone). She’s also made an audio download available; half the proceeds go to the Haven + London (thehavenlondon.com), which supports the emotional, mental and spiritual needs of London’s creative community. Logan’s asking fans to not only subscribe to her channel but to also refer her to other favorite artists’ channels so that she can support them as well — a gesture of solidarity that we are, truly, all in this together.