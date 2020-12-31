Trump’s betrayal of democracy

Editor:

“The Republican Cult is an organized conspiracy for the purposes of maintaining power for self-interest. There is no fidelity to the American ideal,” states Steve Schmidt. It is clear that the 126 Trump cult members from the House and 18 red state attorneys general have betrayed their oath to the Constitution and joined President Trump’s illegal effort to overturn the will of the people by throwing out 20 million votes.

Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania are extremely angry by the Trump cult’s seditious abuse of the judicial process. Leaders like Tom Cotton, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, Nikki Haley, Lindsey Graham, Mike Pompeo, Mike Pence, Kevin McCarthy and let’s add Loeffler and Perdue are willing to allow his destructive behavior because they are cowards and fear him. They should be quarantined and that includes our president who continues to “abuse our laws.”

I thank God that our U.S. Supreme Court slammed the door in their faces and then, they should be sanctioned for their betrayal of our Constitution.

~Dr. Richard A. French

Pasadena