PEOPLE OVER PROFIT

During the holiday season, many will struggle with increased feelings of loneliness — especially seniors, who spend more time alone than the average adult.

According to Meals on Wheels America, one in four US seniors live alone. Isolation can cause detrimental health issues, including heightened risk of heart disease, dementia and premature death. The holidays also bring their own challenges for isolated seniors, as they may struggle with increased lack of mobility and grief over lost loved ones.

In September, the Jean Griswold Foundation partnered with Meals on Wheels America to tackle the senior isolation epidemic. We at Griswold Home Care have seen first-hand how companionship improves one’s wellbeing, and we’re proud to support an organization that shares our mission of helping people live fulfilling lives at home.

This season, we encourage you to join our efforts by checking on your aging loved ones often.

~ RICHARD SHOOP

DIRECTOR

GRISWOLD HOME CARE OF PASADENA

‘ME, ME, ME, ME’

That’s all you’ve ever been, a “look at me” type of guy.

I don’t think I’ve ever come across someone with a bigger case of Dunning-Kruger effect than you.

Good luck with that wonderful bully/tough-guy attitude you’ve got as the OC Weekly fate awaits you.

~ DEAN BLUEBERRY

VIA EMAIL

PAUSE, LOVE, LISTEN

It seems our nation and our world is going through some tumultuous times.

In these days when a Twitter or Facebook posting can result in instantaneous outrage — how do we allow for a pause?

In these times when one’s fault or failure can be captured on YouTube (and elsewhere) and replayed again and again on endless loops . . . how do we allow for a pause?

It’s clear that in our world demanding instantaneous responses (the more vulgar the better) we could all benefit from a pause.

So

Pause

Love

Listen

it occurs to me,

once we place a label on one another

a label other than brother or sister,

we, to a certain extent, mis-know one another

it occurs to me,

when encountering another being

if all I can see are their faults (faults as defined by me)

I am blinding myself to that person as they actually are

it occurs to me,

I have the option of adding to the hatred and division in our nation and in our world today

or

doing my upmost to reflect the recognition that all human life is sacred, without exception or precondition or required viewpoint

it occurs to me,

I have much to learn about reality

and yet I must face my today with much unlearned

it occurs to me,

I am blessed beyond what I can measure

I am thankful for my faults, for I cannot imagine a better teacher

I am thankful for family and friends, for I am not called to address life challenges on my own

it occurs to me,

I have learned much in life by listening to others — including those I most disagree with

So

Pause

Love

Listen (all this division and hatred breaks my heart)

~ JOHN SANDERS JONES

VIA EMAIL

FACEBOOK CONVERSATIONS

Re: Climate Change

Challenge

Michael Ford Lesson to take from climate change: stop being so dramatic and enjoy your life now while you still have it. Eventually maybe the climate will reverse course but to be living in fear every day as a child about a worldwide problem seems like bad parenting. What is life if it’s not to be enjoyed and aim for happiness?

Jim Apodaca Dear Mr. Ford, In WWII we all knew that there was a threat to our way of life and no one decided to just enjoy life while it lasted and pretended that everything was fine. Climate change is just as much of a threat to our way of life so I think it’s only responsible for ALL OF US to take it seriously and take action. Just like we did then.

LETTERS WANTED:

