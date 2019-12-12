PEOPLE OVER PROFIT

Gov. Newsom attempted to do something about the problem of homelessness and signed a rent control law. The new law only allows landlords to increase rents by 5 percent plus inflation each year until 2030. What a great idea!

But it was unforeseeable that this would cause a domino effect, paving the way for greedy landlords to exploit tenants before the Jan. 1 deadline. Landlords are evicting tenants — sometimes for no cause — so rents can be dramatically increased before the New Year.

For the past six years, I’ve lived in a small rental house in a multicultural neighborhood of down-to-earth people. Most of us are renters. Most live paycheck to paycheck. I have one neighbor who works three full-time minimum-wage jobs just to pay rent and feed his family.

I love my eclectic neighborhood: teachers, artists, laborers, couples with young kids; retired folk.

This house was built in the 1920s. It has rusty pipes, worn wiring and visiting rodents. But this has been my home and I have loved this house with a pride equal to ownership.

I was surprised when a stranger hand-delivered a 60-day quit notice. Another predatory landlord evicted my next-door neighbor just two days prior. And rumor has it that two families over on the next street face the same demise. All over the state, families are facing the financial disaster. Moving is stressful, unsettling and costly.

It was well within the landlord’s right to give notice to evict . . . it just wasn’t very kind. And right before the holiday season makes it especially heartless. And greedy.

I hope we all find affordable housing. I doubt we all will. Some will move in with relatives and friends, while others will stay in the cramped quarters of a parked RV. And unfortunately many will join our large homeless community.

This is all very tragic. Why do we continue to treat each other this way and choose profit over people? What is wrong with humanity?

~ NANCY SWANSON

VIA EMAIL

BETTER OFF

As an LAUSD teacher, I was coached to focus on the academic success of the third quartile of students. If those kids improved, our scores would go up. I ignored the advice, finding materials and creating opportunities for the children in my class without help from the district or school.

I left LAUSD at the end of the year with such a feeling of disappointment, more for the children than myself. Surprisingly, when the district published the growth scores that year, visible by teacher, my students did well in spite of the challenges.

I was so glad to eventually become a charter school principal to help build a system in which every child’s success mattered and in which I was not tied to unfair advice by the district.

~ WENDY ZACUTO

VIA EMAIL

BATTLE OF THE BILLIONAIRES

It would be very interesting to see Michael Bloomberg as the Democratic nominee for president, Donald Trump as the Republican nominee, and Tom Steyer as the Green Party nominee. I can just see the debate conversation: “I know what is best for billionaires,” says Trump; “No you don’t,” says Steyer; “You are both wrong,” says Bloomberg.

If he wins the nomination, a slogan for the Bloomberg campaign might be: “It takes a good billionaire to beat a bad billionaire!”

~ ROBERT MATANO

VIA EMAIL

KEEP TOM

Sorenson and Greenberg are talented, but the main reason for my checking your paper every week was Tom Tomorrow. Please do what you can to keept that feature around.

~ RICHARD JOHNSON

VIA EMAIL

FROM THE WEB:

Re: “No Thank You: History professor explains why the myth of Thanksgiving is a prop for white nationalism,” by David J. Silverman

Wow, good job PW… what a stinking pile of garbage you’ve been fooled into publishing.

— JOHN IN PASADENA

