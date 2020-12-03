A great election, against all odds

Editor:

Congratulations America!

A very special thanks to the millions of Americans who flocked to the polls in record-breaking numbers to support our democracy in this election. There are many outstanding courageous leaders who were responsible for this record-breaking victory, but I would like to take a brief detour to the extremely unpatriotic behavior of Republicans.

Even though we had a president who exerted all his power to overthrow the vote of the American people in this democratic election, he was supported by the Republican party whose silence was deafening. Established leaders like Tom Cotton, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Mike Pompeo, Mike Lee, Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, Lindsey Graham and Kevin McCarthy, all sycophants played Russian roulette with the American democracy by supporting the presidency of an aspirational authoritarian.

Special thanks also goes to Christopher Wray, Chris Krebs, Brad Raffensperger, Mitt Romney as outstanding Americans, and all the brave civil servants, elected officials and the judges who did their job.

~Richard A. French

Pasadena