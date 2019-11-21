BAN NEEDED

There have been thousands more individuals that have stated RoundUp has caused their cancer since the LA County Board of Supervisors banned the use of any glyphosate-type weed killer on county property.

The presence of RoundUp is alarming. In the United States alone, 26 million pounds of RoundUp are sprayed every year on public spaces. As discussed in your article, even after this small step toward protecting public health, glyphosate is in our food at levels unsafe for children.

It has taken seven months for LA City Council members to vote for a complete ban of RoundUp in Los Angeles. It is a vital time to show our support of this ban. This issue is our community’s public health issue, and will protect our most vulnerable individuals.

Therefore, we must urge LA City Council members Gil Cedillo and Jose Huzar who represents Eagle Rock and Highland Park to support this legislation.

~ ALEC ZELUFF-GRANT

LOS ANGELES

TERRIBLE AND TRAGIC

Where to start. Mary Reinholz’s piece, “Spititual Schism: Pasadena Christian Leaders are Deeply Divided in the Era of Trump” (Nov. 7), was interesting from the perspective of how to go about discrediting individuals and groups without ever dealing (in any realistic way) with their ideas, values, or substance. From that perspective (or maybe the absence of perspective) it was well written and I think accomplished its purpose elegantly.

I’ve never met Ms. Reinholz, but from a cursory examination of this piece it seems that she is a tragic victim of the progressive echo chamber and subject to all the requisite trappings of 21st century egalitarian unfortunates. I can’t help but wonder how it is that education fails so spectacularly at helping people learn to think and understand. It might almost be humorous if it were not so terrible and tragic.

Sooner or later the disciples of Joseph Gobbles are going to get what they want (at least what they think they want) — income redistribution, elitist oligarchy, one world government at the hands of an anointed despot, all to the purpose of redressing all the imagined failings of reactionary imperialism. Then we will see how the followers of Saul Alinsky justify the cost of their expensive and destructive omelet.

Luke 16:15: “And He said to them, ‘You are those who justify yourselves before men, but God knows your hearts. For what is highly esteemed among men is an abomination in the sight of God.’”

Sooner or later we are all going to answer.

Fairness and integrity help us to help others, no matter how they see it.

Hoping the very best for all those who work at the Pasadena Weekly.

~ ANTHONY SCOTTI

VIA EMAIL

GOOD QUESTION

I am sad, incredulous, stunned at those fellow citizens who continue to support Trump! He lies nonstop, denigrates career military and civil servant employees and accuses everyone else of lying while fabricating conspiracy theories. Any innocent person would willingly want their supporters to testify, show requested evidence, including tax filings, etc.

I am especially saddened by the 98 percent of Evangelicals who are staunchly supporting him when his policies and actions are so against their biblical teachings!

Trump and the GOP are not upholding the Constitution, only their party. They also ran on “draining the swamp”; under Trump and the GOP, the “swamp” has grown tremendously. Just look at his inner circle and how many are in prison, indicted, committing perjury and refusing to appear when subpoenaed.

If a president lands in prison, would taxpayers still have to pay for 24/7 Secret Service protection?

~ A.F. KAPLAN

VIA EMAIL

NO WAY IN

Enforcement of regulations at homeless encampments means incarceration and tickets. Housing and services take years, and then, if you’re a convict, good luck finding housing.

I’m on the streets homeless, clean and sober 13 years, but no one will rent to me because of my criminal history. And that, to me, is discrimination.

I have paid for my crimes — served my time, completed my parole — and so have many others like me who also can’t find housing.

Not renting to an ex-con should be illegal. We’re still Americans, and most of us are reformed. Some of us convicts turn out better than regular citizens.

~ DAVID GARCIA

LOS ANGELES

LETTERS WANTED

