Regarding Marco Delano’s future “Four Walls” with heavy metal doors and bars for “The Donald” and his family, Pence, administrators and close associates, since Trump made such a big deal out of Mexico paying for his wall, all of it a major lie, is it possible that, if asked, Mexico and other countries will contribute money to pay for a prison for all of those lying Republicans?

I’m sure Iran, after the treaty pullout, holds a major grudge; and Puerto Rico is still reeling in so many ways from Trump’s neglect, with many other nations continuing to be hurt by his unilateral policies.

How about it? Since those in the DNC are crooked, and most US citizens are such ignorant cowards, with McConnell and the Republicans even more crooked, let’s ask the people of the world to help us.

~ RICHARD JOHNSON

VIA EMAIL

The disgusting and heinous acts that are being perpetrated on the most vulnerable among us by the current so-called “administration” are immoral, unethical and fly directly in the face of the Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection under the law (not to mention child abuse laws at both the state and federal levels).

Unfortunately, the Legislative Branch of our government has once again demonstrated its cowardice and inability or unwillingness to grow a spine and hold the orange tyrant-in-chief accountable for his actions and his borderline authoritarian overreach by refusing to vote for his impeachment.

In the face of this, there is only one remedy, only one way to hold the Executive Branch of our government accountable, and that is for the American people to make their will and displeasure known. This can be accomplished in part by participating in protests. More importantly, though, all those out there who see this orange monster for what he is must exercise their franchise in 2020. Please remember to vote, and please remind all your friends and loved ones to do so as well. Democracy itself IS at stake, and it would seem that it is up to the American people to save it!

~ A.F. KAPLAN

VIA EMAIL

I am deeply concerned about the haste at which employers and the public rush to judgment whenever an accusation is made of sexual misconduct. How employers are approached by attorneys for the accusers like so many mobsters, giving them the “opportunity” to fire the accused (and pay a nice big “settlement”) or face legal consequences. How the corporation finds it less damaging to fire the accused employee and pay off the extortionists rather than defend their often very loyal and talented and valuable employees in court, and see if there are any facts behind the allegations that actually lead to a conviction.

While there are many settlements based on confessions or irrefutable evidence presented at the pre-trial meeting with the lawyers, there are many more that are simply corporations choosing to do “damage control” to throw their often loyal and longtime employee under the bus to simply save face.

The problem of sex crime accusations leading to legal shakedowns of corporations and the wealthy is not just crime in itself; it is increasingly being used as a tool to target mostly high-profile individuals who happen to be members of the liberal media or liberal political establishment. They are certainly not the ones behind these shakedowns. We currently live in a mad culture, where madness is rewarded if you get mad at the right people, and hire a mad enough lawyer to get mad at their employers.

I often think about why it is so easy for these employers to throw their employees under the bus, without offering any legal defense to their employees, without so much as asking for their side of the story. And the only answer I can come up with is that it has to be about more than just saving face (or money).

Corporations that act as judge, jury and executioner are just encouraging the rest of society to play judge, jury and executioner, in some sort of sick and sordid conservative political mafia hit game, where they can so easily take out whomever they want.

Please forgive my rant, and please understand that I am not referring to actual victims of sexual abuse who have immediately called authorities, preserved evidence (and witnesses) and who have prevailed in a court of law. They all have my deepest sympathies and support.

It’s the legal and desperate opportunists posing as victims of sexual abuse who are conspiring to ruin the careers, friendships, family relationships and marriages of innocent individuals that concern me so greatly.

~SEAN TURNER

VIA EMAIL

