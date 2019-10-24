FOUR WALLS

It looks very much like The Donald is going to get his wall after all. In fact, he’s going to get more than he asked for.

Like his lawyer and other associates, he and his family will likely be spending a great deal of time behind four walls, with big metal doors and bars.

No family could deserve it more!

~ MARCO DELANO

VIA EMAIL

WHEN ‘BEST‘ ISN’T GOOD ENOUGH

I recently read through the 2019 Best of Pasadena list in the newest Pasadena Weekly (Oct. 10).

It may interest you to know that Marshall Fundamental Secondary School, which was voted “Best Public School” for this year, is currently facing the threat of either consolidation or outright closure by the Pasadena Unified School District Board of Education, as part of measures to restore financial solvency to the troubled district. This school board recently voted to close three elementary schools: Roosevelt, Franklin and Jefferson.

I am the parent of a Marshall student. As I write this, Marshall parents and students are doing their best to convince the board to employ alternate solutions in solving the district’s financial concerns … solutions that DO NOT involve closing or consolidating an at-capacity, highly decorated school. For the record, we feel that such a closure would only further worsen the district’s condition and potentially drive families from PUSD and Pasadena in general.

It is a sad state of affairs within Pasadena when its school board seeks to eliminate what could arguably be considered a jewel in the city’s crown.

The PUSD Board is scheduled to vote on the aforementioned items Thursday, Oct. 24, at PUSD offices at 351 S. Hudson St., Pasadena.

~ EDWARD MAGALONG

PASADENA

SPIRIT OF FEAR

I was in a Ralphs market in Glendale earlier this month on a hot Friday night around 10 p.m. The power failed and the lights, running on emergency backup only, suddenly became very dim. There was an immediate outcry.

A father, while shielding his toddler in the cart, loudly said “What the *&%* is going on?”

I was near the back of the store and immediately two separate mothers with children gathered close, came near and asked, “Is something bad happening? Are we OK?”

As the automatic doors had failed, several people rushed to the doors while a young store employee tried to force them open. Another young employee was apologetically reassuring people who could no longer check out to just leave their carts and head home.

I tried to reassure the mothers who were near me and the father with the toddler that this was just a typical summer overload and there was no reason to be afraid.

What bothered me though was just how quickly a normal, Southern California event became a frightening thing for people.

I was in a similar situation 20 years ago in a supermarket and it was met mostly with humor. “With the price of these groceries you’d think they could pay their power bill,” I recall someone remarking.

This was very different. It both unsettles me and makes me sad that there is so much unspoken fear just below the surface for a fair percentage of our fellow citizens.

~WILLIAM MARTINEZ

LOS ANGELES

FROM THE WEB:

THANK YOU ALL

Re: “Of Love & Life,” Oct. 3

To all the well -wishers

Thank you.

We feel like it never happened; back at work and the gym regularly.

~ BILL PAPARIAN

PASADENA

