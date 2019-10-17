PENSION CRISIS

I’d love to obsess about rising coastlines, but I can’t. I’m distracted by that other crisis — the pension crisis.

California has $1 trillion unfunded pension liabilities which it is trying to pay off with sales taxes, big property tax bills and dishonest financial reporting. The state will try to tax us more, although taxpayers recently rejected Measure EE to fund teachers’ pensions in LAUSD.

The fact that scientists are pension crisis deniers weakens their arguments considerably, because pension math is simpler than climate math and doesn’t require complicated algorithms that are run on supercomputers.

Illinois recently turned in its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) a year late, and tried to downplay a staggering $48 billion loss due to unfunded OPEBs, or other post-employment benefits. That loss is more than the entire state budget and it means schools and social services won’t be funded.

Needless to say, we can forget about free health care and free college because almost no state can afford those with their pension bills.

~ MATTHEW OKADA

PASADENA

SYSTEMIC RACISM

I’ve written twice to my congresswoman asking this question: “Leaving aside the Mueller Report, the president’s daily obstruction of justice, and all the laws he routinely breaks, why aren’t his human rights violations, and all the American and international laws and agreements on refugees and migrants he’s flouting, and the children and adults crammed into verifiably disgraceful and injurious cages and refrigerator boxes — sufficient for impeachment?” Her response began, “Thank you for contacting me about former FBI Director Robert Mueller’s investigation …”

On July 19, I wrote back, “I’m sure you are very busy, but your form letter . . . was odd, because I did not contact you about Mueller’s investigation.” I then asked again for a response to my question. On July 23, the congresswoman signed up with those who had already called for an impeachment inquiry.

I believe I may have an answer to my question though. I think we must all very seriously consider what many of those who have been suffering from it have been trying to explain to the rest of us. It’s called systemic racism. It is so foundational and intricate to the functioning of our society that even our most well-meaning leaders operate oblivious to it.

If our children, or children who looked like “ours” were dying in government custody, and thousands of others were being jailed for lengths of time well beyond the legal limits, sleeping on cold cement floors in very unhealthy, severely overcrowded conditions, refused flu shots, and without decent nutrition, medical care, or even soap and toothbrushes — regardless of the supposed crimes of the parents they were separated from months before — our collective reaction would be different. Can we doubt this?

And now we know that severely ill children who need to be here in the US for medical treatment to survive, and who were originally approved to stay here for it, are deliberately being targeted for deportation. It is monstrous to arrange death sentences for children. This is what the United States of America is doing in our name, murdering the children of “others.” Treating people like this may be appalling to most of us, but how disturbing is it really when the victims look different from our unexamined image of who “we” are? How outraged are we at this heinous behavior?

Trump may not have shot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue yet, but if the premeditated killing of children is not disgraceful enough to be an impeachable offense, this country will not, and will not deserve to survive it.

~ COSMO BUA

VIA EMAIL

PICKUP PUT DOWN

Why do so many people gravitate toward driving pickup trucks? This concerns me because pickup trucks, like SUVs, are steadily gaining in popularity. The Ford F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in the nation, followed by three other pickups. This is bad news for the planet.

The transportation sector accounts for 40 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in our state, and pollution near the freeway is often the worst in the county. This number won’t decrease unless consumers change their preferences and start buying more fuel-efficient vehicles.

In a state of almost 40 million people, what people choose to drive, or not to drive, has a huge impact on tailpipe emissions. Pickups might be a desirable short-term choice, but in the long run, are they worth the toll they take on our health and the planet? I think not.

~KRISTEN KESSLER

VIA EMAIL

CORRECTIONS

