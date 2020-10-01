President Trump: Monumental catastrophic failure

Editor:

The President and the GOP’s shameful government have left countless small businesses with no choice but to close. They’ve also left 22 million Americans unemployed, and 28 million at risk of being evicted. The inept and corrupt government has led to 80% of Americans to live paycheck to paycheck. Where is the Republican leadership? Evil reigns, when good people refuse to act.

With 4% of the world population and 22% of its cases, America comes in last while our president falsely claims we are doing well. He means the wealthy are doing well. Let’s continue to look at the facts under Trump’s leadership. We have 6,676,258 million cases, 197,652 deaths and a hospitalization rate of 156.6 per 100,000 which places us again at the bottom. Add to this tragedy childhood infections are up 720%, hospitalizations up 356% and deaths up 229%.

Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said that there could be a spike in coronavirus cases this fall and that the U.S. has “another 12 to 14 months of a really hard road ahead.” Osterholm said that while a COVID-19 vaccine could become available, it wouldn’t have a “meaningful” impact until 2021 at the earliest.

~Dr. Richard A. French

Pasadena