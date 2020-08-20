Where is Barron Trump?

Demented Donald Trump idiotically insists local school boards should illegally force your vulnerable children back into crowded classrooms unsafely as the Trump-caused COVID-19 catastrophe only continues to get worse, while on permanent vacation Trump golfs endlessly at the taxpayers’ expense.

Delusional Donald continues to claim the coronavirus will simply “…disappear, one day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear…” as some sort of sick, psychotic rationalization for his Russian-controlled regime’s intentional inaction during this deadly pandemic. Vladimir Putin and his pathetic puppet Trump aren’t fooling anyone other than Jim Jones Trump’s Orange Kool-Aid drinkers and their greedy, hypocritical charlatan pastors in their private jets.

Over 170,000 Americans are dead due to the Republican Party’s ongoing criminal negligence and purposefully incompetent cruelty. On November 3, the American people will finally render their political and constitutional judgment against Orange Julius Caesar in a landslide defeat for the GOP of historic proportions. Adios, Trump!

And if the GOP’s dimwitted, draft-dodging version of Julius Caesar follows through on his tyrannical, terroristic threats to sabotage and/or cancel this November’s presidential election, the American republic’s defenders will respond appropriately in the remaining days of traitor Trump’s pathological presidency. (Perhaps the Orange emperor has never read William Shakespeare’s play about this subject?)

Speaking of Shakespeare, where in the world is the Tangerine Tyrant’s 14-year-old son Barron Trump—a sad, tragic, unloved Shakespearean character if there ever was one. Considering the virtual blackout of almost all news coverage of President Trumptanic’s troubled relationship with his youngest son, Barron, isn’t it time for the craven corporate media to highlight the highly relevant fact that Barron will not be returning to school in person this year like your children, but Barron Trump will instead stay safe at home and attend class online?

Jake Pickering

Safe and sound

Is it democratic that one man can prevent bipartisan legislation passed by the House not be acted upon by the senate? Over 275 bipartisan bills are sitting in the grave site of the Grim Reaper. Many of these bills are strongly supported by Republicans like the “impeachment and replacement of the president” that was supported by 71% of the Republicans. Here are a few relevant bills buried in McConnell’s graveyard.

• The Safe Act, which is a bill to help states build a support system for safe, reliable elections. Why would the senate not support this important bill?

• The Equality Act that has received so much needed attention and is vital to our efforts at the very least to begin to take this American issue seriously. Of course, this is not a Republican goal.

• Raise Wages Act. Wages have been flat for four years due to President Trump’s overt actions to support corporations and businesses over American workers. Although Trump has claimed workers are his top priority like many other promises, he has taken actions to do the opposite. Like gun violence also proposed by our frightened children, Trump promised action but never accomplished a thing. Now, he and Mr. Barr are trying to eliminate Obamacare.

Finally, as we continue to amass over 5.1 million virus cases and our death toll keeps rising—to 169,000 now—our president claims, “It will disappear.” It is my wish that he will disappear after the fall election!

Dr. Richard A. French

Pasadena