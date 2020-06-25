HISTORY REPEATING

In 1933, the German Reichstag adopted the Enabling Act, which effectively granted Adolf Hitler dictatorial powers.

Fast forward to these past years when our own GOP has mostly by default or non-action effectively granted our president and senate dictatorial powers.

They’ve used their dictatorial power to give tax dollars to the super-rich, deny Medi-Cal to uninsured people in the GOP-controlled states and now to give one or more trillions to corporations, where many CEOs earn millions each year in salaries and perks.

Do you agree that US tax dollars should go to cruise companies that are mostly owned (on paper) by foreign companies? The cruise companies can then avoid paying all of the US taxes.

The only way to change our US history is to vote, vote, vote out of office this dictatorial president and senate. It’s beyond my comprehension how millions of ordinary people blindly follow leaders who repeatedly pass legislation that enriches corporations and the 2 to 3 percent wealthy.

~JUDITH A. BEAY

VIA EMAIL

CLOSE THOSE POLLS

Voting by mail should replace voting at the polls in its entirety. The two institutions that can definitely be trusted are the county Board of Elections and the United States Postal Service.

The money saved by eliminating the need for poll workers could be used to offer free postage on the envelopes used to vote by mail. The person voting would also have more time to consider what they are voting for and would not be confined to the hours of the polling place. It would also prevent unwanted entry to schools and churches from anyone trying to harm someone. In addition, the voter would not be harassed by someone trying to place unsolicited campaign literature into their hand.

The additional revenue would boost the Postal Service and perhaps keep it afloat until we as a country are able to vote online.

Voting by mail would solve the registered voter problem and guarantee safe passage of the ballots to the county Board of Elections.

~JOE BIALEK

CLEVELAND, OHIO

DEFYING DEATH FOR CATFOOD

We’re in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, but Ziggy and Sammy Sue could not care less. They like variety in their canned food and we’re out of salmon and beef choices. I ignored their whining for one day, but it continued into the night, and now at 6 a.m. they are victorious.

In a few minutes I’ll brave the sprinkling rain outside, take my life in my hands, and walk to the grocery store for their precious favorites.

Never mind that the governor has demanded we stay in place, or that I have a scant one-hour window at the big chain store to make this purchase. Seniors are allowed in from 7-8 a.m., and it’s do or die time. Bad choice of words.

There’s a bag of dry food, kitty treats and other cans on the kitchen counter, but that means absolutely nothing to these two furballs. Fifteen-pound Ziggy and five-pound Sammy are rescues and food is their opiate. I am their dealer.

At the store, the line wraps around the parking lot to the street. No way to maintain the six feet of separation mandated in social distancing — we’d all be in the next town, or at least in the middle of the nearby eight-lane highway.

People are masked, gloved, silent. It might not be the end of the world, but it feels like it. I am too late for a basket or cart. I’ll just have to run in like a crazy person when the doors finally open, grab the right cans and wait in another long line to pay. Others will stand around me with mega packs of toilet paper (maybe), eggs (possibly), meat and pasta. I’ll just pathetically clutch these tins holding shreds of salmon and beef because the beasts don’t like pâté style.

But the final joke will be on the cats. Their special delivery will be delayed because I’m including some junk food to get me through the next few days. Chips, cookies and chocolates. While they slurp their salmon, I’ll crunch my chips. Three can play this game!

~JUDITH AYN

VIA EMAIL

