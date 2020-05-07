FOOD vs. RENT

There is a growing movement of rent strikes to acquire a relief for rent to landlords and tenants as well as mortgage lenders and payers who are not able to collect income due to COVID-19.

I am a singer and artist. Due to the shutdown from COVID-19, I am not able to work. Unfortunately, I am now in the position where it is food or rent with uncertainty of when I can get back to work.

I have joined the LA Tenants Union and am now working to support those who, like me, are out of work and don’t have a choice.

~RYAN HOLLIDAY

VIA EMAIL

TRAIN MORE NURSES

We are in the seventh week of the first outbreak of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. Virus infections should peak next week and decline to almost nothing over the next six weeks. That’s the good news.

The bad news is, that if past virus pandemics are any guide, and if this one performs like most, there will be over the next 16 to 22 months two more explosions of cases. Often the second or third wave has double the cases of the first wave.

How should the United States and the world prepare for this unhappy prospect?

Ventilators can be manufactured rather quickly, as can N-95 masks, face shields, drugs, and disposable scrubs and gowns. Indeed, every nation should be manufacturing and storing those things. No one should rely just on China, if for no other reason than a second outbreak in China. Being reliant on those supplies places the entire world at unnecessary risk.

But there is one important thing that is in absolute critical short supply: Trained ICU nurses.

It is true that the hospitals are furloughing registered nurses during the crisis. But this does not mean hospitals will be able to cope with another wave of COVID-19 cases. There are only so many ICU-level equipped rooms. And while the rooms can be added onto rather quickly just by spending money, the people needed to work in those rooms cannot be easily multiplied.

If we start with a licensed RN, it takes six to eight months to train them further for the ICU equipment, protocols and environment. This training is labor intensive. It requires a one-to-one preceptor/student ratio.

As a matter of national priority, every RN graduate from now until the crisis ends should be trained for the ICU. RNs under 35 should be encouraged and paid bonuses to be ICU-cross trained in this emergency.

We should focus more on our human capital — skilled health care professionals — to have enough RNs for the ICU when the second or third wave hits. If we don’t do this, the entire nation may look like New York, social distancing, shut downs and masks aside.

As we have learned, it is much better to be prepared than not.

~STEVE LAMB

ALTADENA

NO ALTAR BOYS

We didn’t hate trump until he was dangerous. He was just a corrupt, womanizing, tax evading scoundrel. We don’t hate people who get over on “the system.”

Even racist attitudes aren’t a total deal breaker. He’s too stupid. George W. Bush wasn’t the smartest cat, but he wasn’t a buffoon.

Trump is a used car salesman. When he ran on a platform of racism and xenophobia, he became a villain. He became a pariah. He’s probably a fun person to be around, but he’s a bad person. Just being a bad person isn’t so bad, unless you’re the president of the United States.

He embarrasses us on the world’s stage with his stupidity. He chastises allies while cozying up to dictators. A person of that moral fabric, with such a limited intellect, occupying the White House is very offensive to true patriots.

He’s a loathsome human being, and his incompetence, and deception have cost thousands of lives. His level of corruption makes Nixon look like an altar boy.

Being cool with him before and denouncing him now by no means makes you a hypocrite. It just makes you a level-headed person who recognizes the gravity of the situation.

~ RUBEL SISNEROS

LOS ANGELES