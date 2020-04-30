FRIER ‘GETS IT’

I want to say thank you to you and Frier McCollister for the informative and complementary article about the new normal in the restaurant business in the Pasadena/Altadena/Eagle Rock area. This is an unprecedented time in world history, and people are looking for comfort, honesty, and guidance. Frier’s article provides all of that in a very approachable, conversational voice. He is a great writer with the rare talent to make you feel like he’s sitting in front of you having a conversation with a friend.

I am Armando, the waiter from Fox’s, and I’ve had many spirited conversations with Frier and Sandra when they have eaten dinners with us. I really appreciate and enjoy his excitement about food, restaurants and restaurant culture. A good restaurant experience is not only about the food, but also about a feeling and a vibe. Paul and Monique’s mission, as I understand it, is giving new life and vibrancy to long standing, established neighborhood haunts. It’s about food, comfort, and a sense of belonging. Frier also positively conveyed that in his piece.

The one correction I would like to make is that Frier mistook my surname. My name is Armando Ortega, not Armando Ortiz. It’s a common mistake and completely understandable. Once again, thank you for your appreciation of the artistry and effort of Paul Rosenbluh and Monique King. They are great people to work with, and very responsive and attached to their community.

I look forward to many more enjoyable moments with Frier, Sandra and, I hope, you, Kevin, at Fox’s, once we have gotten to the other side of this terrible, deeply saddening, and soul wrenching ordeal that is the coronavirus.

Peace, blessings and healthful wishes to you.

~ARMANDO ORTEGA

VIA EMAIL

RIGHT THE SHIP

We have an incompetent, conman for a president who lives in his own fantasy. How can you explain such uneven behavior? The President of the United States who demands loyalty above common sense.

Our country is the world leader in coronavirus deaths and cases. We were unprepared for containment, still unprepared for mitigation and it appears woefully unprepared for the reopening.

Here is a president that claimed he was “the only one who could fix it.” He disbanded the pandemic office, refused to accept the pandemic invasion, hasn’t utilized the Defense Production Act, downplayed the seriousness of the virus, and now wants to open up the country to business as usual.

We must use this global crisis to get healthy again. At this time, we have the strength and spirit not only to be remembered for the death and destruction, but for rising up to the challenge of bringing our country back together again and reaching out as global leaders We have always come back strong from past tragedies, why not show the world who we really are. With Joe Biden’s leadership and the defeat of these greedy, self-serving Republicans, we will have an opportunity to “right the ship.”

~DR. RICHARD FRENCH

PASADENA

CAPTAIN TRUMP

I received this from a friend.

If Trump were the captain of the Titanic:

– There isn’t any iceberg

– It’s a fake iceberg

– There was an iceberg but it’s in a totally different ocean

– People say it’s the biggest iceberg

– The iceberg is in this ocean but it will melt very soon

– There is an iceberg but we didn’t hit the iceberg

– We hit the iceberg, but the damage will be repaired very shortly

– I knew from the beginning there was an iceberg, long before people called it an iceberg

– The iceberg is a Chinese iceberg

– We are taking on water but every passenger who wants a lifeboat can get a lifeboat, and they are beautiful lifeboats

– Look, passengers need to ask nicely for the lifeboats if they want them

– We don’t have any lifeboats, we’re not lifeboat distributors

– Passengers should have planned for icebergs and brought their own lifeboats

– I really don’t think we need that many lifeboats

– We have lifeboats and they’re supposed to be our lifeboats, not the passengers’ lifeboats

– The lifeboats were left on shore by the last captain of this ship

– Nobody could have foreseen the iceberg

– I’m an expert on icebergs I’ve got lots of friends who deal with icebergs, some of the best, really good ice people who know ice

– Summer will come and the iceberg will disappear, it will go away, like magic

~ JAMES O. MADDOX

PASADENA

Letters Wanted

Send letters to Kuhrich@timespublications.com. To share news tips and information about happenings and events, contact Kevin at the address above or call (626) 584-8746.