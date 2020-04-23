A POLITICAL VIRUS

It appears to me that in the United States, COVID-19 is a political virus.

Because of the many missteps from the White House, closure of the water system (to some) in Detroit and the diminishing role of the CDC, the citizens of this health-care-for-profit nation are at great risk.

Pardon me while I wash my hands in warm water for 20 seconds. Please note that I do not live in Detroit, am not incarcerated, nor am I poor or black.

Today I am calling and writing my congressional representative to ask for legislation that assures our participation in the World Health Organization.

To not have the protection of this network of research, education and action is criminal and fatal to both the US and the rest of the globe.

~ROBIN DOYNO

VIA EMAIL

ALL IN IT TOGETHER

Help!

That is the cry from our local business community.

We’re all impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak. Hunkering down in our houses. Fretting over what the grocery store may have in stock when we go. Keeping our social distance.

Why care now about the businesses that have been shut down by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Safer at Home orders?

Local small businesses really are the backbone of our community. The owners, managers and workers live in our neighborhoods. They employ our friends and relatives. They supply us with clothes, food, necessary services and more. They also donate millions in goods, services, volunteer hours and cash to support our local non-profits.

They are the fabric that makes our communities unique. Is Pasadena without Vroman’s, El Portal, Lavender and Honey, Pie ‘n Burger, Kathleen’s and Bryan’s Cleaners the same city we appreciate today? What is Eagle Rock without Colombo’s? Altadena without the Town and Country Club?

The COVID-19 outbreak could permanently close any (or many) of these local institutions. Many are closed already to help prevent the spread of the virus, and others are operating with minimal staffing and revenues that are off by as much as 90%. Most are holding on hoping for a miracle from either the Federal Government or from entities closer to home. The stimulus package approved by Congress and the president is some help, but may not arrive in time to prevent closures.

We’ve already seen the unemployment numbers. Increased benefits and cash in people’s pockets will help alleviate some of the immediate impact on those individuals. But, will they have jobs to return to? In Europe, France and other countries are providing benefits directly to employers so they can keep operating and maintain their payrolls through the pandemic so those businesses can reopen quickly and return to full capacity almost immediately. And, it is not only large employers, they are supporting everyone from the local bakery to the auto manufacturer in the same way.

In the US, and here in the Pasadena area, this is not going to be a quick recovery, absent dramatic, meaningful and speedy solutions from those who can contribute NOW. The feds are offering $350 billion to help businesses maintain payroll and pay the rent. With more than 30 million small businesses in the country, that money will not go very far.

We have proposed solutions locally that are being considered by the Pasadena City Council. Will they provide a meaningful financial boost to maintain the businesses that are our character? That remains to be seen. What is not in question is the need for immediate support.

We also need to do our part. Order take-out from your favorite places. Buy gift cards even if the stores are closed. Book hotel stays now for people who may be visiting after the virus has subsided. Revenue now may well mean your favorite places can reopen once the Safer at Home orders are lifted.

One more thing, you can let elected officials locally, on the state and federal level know how important these places are to Pasadena and to you.

We really are all in this together. And I hope we all come out of it safe, healthy and able to resume the lives we have appreciated.

Hope all is well.

~PAUL LITTLE

PRESIDENT AND CEO

PASADENA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

