FEED THE FUND

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a detrimental impact on local day laborers and low-wage workers who often include, undocumented immigrant and migrant workers. Many service sector jobs have vanished as restaurants and small businesses have closed, and day laborer jobs have disappeared. Because these workers do not have jobs in the workforce where they can work from home, they now find themselves without any way to provide for their families.

Pasadenans Organizing for Progress (POP!) announced that it is donating $5,000 to the National Day Laborer Organizing Network’s (NDLON) Immigrant Worker Safety Net Fund.

POP! and NDLON have partnered on many social justice issues in Pasadena, including worker and immigrant rights. POP!’s donation is a way of standing alongside our vulnerable neighbors during this health and economic crisis.

“The Pasadena Job Center located on North Lake Avenue has already experienced the blow of this state of emergency,” said Florence Annang, POP! Co-chair.

“As hundreds of day laborer and low-wage worker families in our community struggle to make ends meet, our gift to the immigrant worker safety net fund seeks to support Pasadenans who are suffering economically.

“When stimulus checks start going out across the country, undocumented immigrants in Pasadena will not be getting any of those checks,” Annang continued, “even though they work hard and pay taxes like everyone else.”

Day laborer and low-wage worker families are the backbone of our communities though they have always lived in the shadows. At this critical time in our nation’s history, it is more important than ever that those committed to social justice and economic justice take action to support the most vulnerable in our community.

Community members are invited to go to https://www.poppasadena.org/ and make contributions in support of Pasadena’s Immigrant Worker Safety Net Fund.

Thank you for your support.

~ED WASHATKA

PASADENA

COULD’VE BEEN AVOIDED

“How the CDC’s Restrictive Testing Guidelines Hid the Coronavirus Epidemic,” the Washington Post, March 22

The pandemic didn’t have to happen this way.

The CDC – hamstrung by Trump who limited what they were allowed to do – restricted who could get tested for the novel coronavirus. Because the CDC reported numbers only for people who were physically ill already, and nobody else (at first), the epidemic did not look like one.

It was and is an epidemic here (and a pandemic globally), but we don’t have a true picture of how many people are actually infected. The whole scheme of manipulating the testing masked the reality of the epidemic, for whatever reason. (It’s speculated that politics played a role.)

This numerical deception made the epidemic worse, and the US is basically on the same path of hospital saturation and death as Italy, but 12 days behind. That is, unless something very significant occurs — widespread mask use, a good drug treatment coming out, or the magical appearance of 5,000+ extra ventilators. If you haven’t been watching Italy, well, read up a bit. No funerals; no relatives allowed to be present when someone is dying; rationing who gets a ventilator. . . We must use their ill fate as an example of what not to do. (Other countries like the UK and Germany are having issues similar to Italy, but for different reasons.)

The testing void is now being filled by states, universities, private labs, and others. At least, they’re trying to. We will only know how COVID-19 spread like it did in hindsight, which will not help us right now. Only history books will tell. In fact, several states’ governors have said that all testing should halt because the pandemic is past the stage of containment, and it’s now a waste of resources to test.

Because we don’t know the true infection rate, we cannot get a clear handle on the true mortality rate. Now, we will never truly know, and will have to rely on estimates by epidemiologists after they pore through all of the numbers from individual testing labs. That will take a long time. We need to have that info right now, but don’t and won’t.

Put simply, the policy was “Don’t look and it will go away,” which plagues don’t do. The policy made the US epidemic much worse. It’s a national tragedy that could have easily been avoided by widespread early testing.

~MARK ZURBUCHEN, PhD

VIA EMAIL

