A PEOPLE’S BAILOUT

We’re facing an unprecedented health and economic crisis, but if we pull together, we can come out stronger on the other side.

Right now, Congress is working on an economic relief package to address the impact of COVID-19. But too many politicians are putting the desires of wealthy corporations ahead of the needs of everyday people.

As a high school student who has been fighting for a just transition to a green economy throughout the past year, I know firsthand that we need a People’s Bailout that meets all of our needs, no exceptions, starting with the most vulnerable members of our community.

I am calling on Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, as well as US Reps. Judy Chu and Adam Schiff, to ensure any bailout package includes providing financial assistance to those who most need it: workers. We cannot afford — as a planet, as people — to bail out shareholders and corporate executives again. We can’t let our response to this existential crisis fuel the fires of another crisis (namely, the climate crisis).

Stimulus packages should include conditions for industries to implement high-road labor standards, workforce development, and reductions in climate emissions and toxic pollution to help us combat a crisis that can become infinitely times worse than our current health crisis.

~OZZY SIMPSON

PASADENA

AS JFK MIGHT HAVE SAID

Following is a portion of a speech delivered on the floor of the House of Representatives by US Rep. Adam Schiff in support of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act:

“My fellow citizens, let no one doubt that this is a difficult and dangerous effort on which we have set out. No one can foresee precisely what course it will take or what costs or casualties will be incurred. Many months of sacrifice and self-discipline lie ahead — months in which both our patience, and our will, will be tested, months in which many threats and denunciations will keep us aware of our dangers.”

These were the words of John F. Kennedy during the Cuban Missile Crisis. They are equally true today. We cannot see what course this virus will take, not precisely. Many months of sacrifice and self-discipline will lie ahead for the American people.

We will be tested. And we will prevail. America will rise to meet this challenge or any other. Our health care workers already are. In this bill we give them the tools to do the job. And we give families the financial support they need to get by, until this time of trial and tribulation is over.

Let us support this bill, and help put our people and our country on the road to recovery.

~US REP. ADAM SCHIFF

28th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

EXCELLENT PROGRAM

I finally have time to comment about the Pasadena Police Department HOPE program.

I am responsible for almost 300 rental apartments in Pasadena. Several years ago, a resident contacted me about a homeless trespasser sleeping in the resident’s assigned parking. I suggested the resident call the police. A PD car drove by and didn’t stop.

After getting this call I reached out to then Police Chief Phil Sanchez. A HOPE car was sent on the call and unfortunately the trespasser was gone. The next day, Lt. Mark Goodman contacted me and at a later date came to a meeting of some of our residents. The program is excellent, although a social worker dissed it because that worker was convinced it was just a way to lock someone up as a 5150 (a danger to self and others). Sad.

I also spoke to Parking Director Jon Hamblen who told me his overnight parking enforcement people, When they find someone sleeping in their car, they do not cite them but notifies the HOPE team to offer assistance.

On a side note, I was shopping this morning (I am a senior) and was appalled that there were shoppers digging through containers of lettuce with their bare hands.

~BARRY ALLEN

SGV MANAGEMENT

HELP ALL AMERICANS

Dear Mr. President,

I urge you not to withhold either federal government medical aid or economic aid from states whose governors you don’t like.

Not only is that against the law and the Constitution, killing people just because you don’t like their state’s chief executive, it is extremely detrimental to your presidency and to your campaign.

The lives of all people are precious, even those of people who don’t support or agree with you. That’s just a moral reality. You are responsible for ALL of our lives, even those of us whom you don’t like. That’s a constitutional and legal fact. Now, please help ALL Americans.

Thank you.

~PHILIP ALAN LEFCOURT

PASADENA