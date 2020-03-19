MOST APPRECIATIVE

Re: “Living History,” Feb. 27

To Patricia Cunliffe,

Many thanks for such a wonderful article and photos in the Pasadena Weekly. I actually think this is the best article we have ever had, and a cover too!

You are a marvel and I am most appreciative of all of your efforts for Pasadena Public Library.

~CHRISTINE K. REEDER

SENIOR LIBRARIAN

PASADENA PUBLIC LIBRARY

A ‘POLITICAL’ DOCUMENT

I enjoyed your “Brief Chronology” accompanying “Living History” [Feb. 27]. Your readers should know, however, that despite the current near idolization in this country of our 16th president, Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation did not grant “freedom to all slaves,” in that it expressly applied only to slaves in areas controlled by the Confederacy, and was accordingly much more a political document than one to advance human rights. In an 1864 speech in Peoria Lincoln stated, regarding black folks, “What next? Free them, and make them politically and socially our equals? My own feelings will not admit of this.”

~RICHARD O. JOHNSON

GLENDALE

SIDE BY SIDE

Jelani Cobb, the Ira A. Lipman professor of journalism at Columbia University, explains the hidden unwanted consequences of current Republican political perspectives. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s blocking of Merrick Garland and the Republican blocking of Trump’s impeachment, cautions Cobb, are examples of short-sighted, immediate gratification for political gain that may create long-term problems for the party rather than laying the foundation of a wise, long-term vision that strengthens our democracy.

On a more local scale, I hear Cobb’s words echoing through our community discussing the tragedy of homelessness, a problem creating difficulties in daily life for everyone. Discussions in civic meetings and on Facebook seem to be stuck in an “us vs. them” mentality, putting the responsibility on the police to keep the city safe and clean by simply removing people from the streets.

Where do we put people who have no homes? Do we fill jails with homeless individuals?

People who have no homes, in essence, have no visible options to lift themselves out of squalor. Homeless encampments are attempts to find some form of normality for people who see no other way out. Yes, these encampments become environments that cultivate illness, drug use, thievery and abusive behavior endangering encampment inhabitants and those who come in contact with them. No one wants this. But as Cobb so clearly outlines, some problems do not have simple solutions, and if we do not have a long view we create indelible harm implementing short-sighted solutions.

Missing from the discussions are compassion and an understanding of homelessness as a hallmark of entrenched community and societal trends. We must seek the hidden cause and effect that demands unearthing and clarifying rather than simply erasing the evidence of a society that is not working well for everyone.

We will not solve these problems with simple approaches and finger pointing. Homelessness is a societal reality that is with us, like it or not. It lives side by side, in our community, with the beauty of the mountains and ocean and rising home values.

To frame the solutions as simply “cleaning the streets” is to lose our long view of our basic humanity.

I know people are frustrated and scared and the discussions are needed. But we need larger discussions. We need citywide examinations of the problem from a pool of city, state and local leaders, constituents, medical staff, and scholars to both salvage our humanity and create solutions of a real and difficult problem. We need homelessness conferences on a large scale.

If we don’t command our compassion as part of the solution, we all lose.

~WENDY ZACUTO

VIA EMAIL

BIDEN/OBAMA

It’s my understanding that none of the Republicans will stand up to Trump because they are fearful of losing their House or Senate seat!

I have the solution! All those with gonads or kahunas should band together and not only convict Trump, but remove him from office! They will save their jobs as there will no longer be a Trump threat, and would also restore the Republican Party to a saner place.

My political savvy friend has the perfect winning ticket for the Dems: Biden for President and Obama for Vice-President. Can you imagine the Republicans’ reaction? They would all be apoplectic! Speechless! Dumbstruck!

Could someone please contact Obama and persuade him to return to DC for even just four years?

~JUDITH BEAY

VIA EMAIL