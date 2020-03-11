City Cancels ArtNight

The cancellation of ArtNight came less than a day after the Pasadena City Council, following a lengthy discussion, ratified City Health Officer Dr. Ying-Ying Goh’s March 4 declaration of a local health emergency in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

At the meeting, a number of concerns were expressed by Councilman Tyron Hampton, among them the care being given to the city’s highly vulnerable elderly population, another the possible cancellation of mass events in relation to the outbreak, specifically asking if ArtNight was being considered for cancellation.

For more on Monday’s meeting, please read our report by reporter Matt Rodriguez on page 7.

Following is a press release issued by the city of Pasadena at 4:10 Tuesday afternoon. ~(Editor)

City of Pasadena ArtNight Cancelled

ArtNight is a unique Pasadena event that relies on a number of independent art venues coming together to jointly produce a city wide effort. While the City Health Officer has not directed us to cancel this event, the City is concerned that ongoing community perception of current health issues will reduce attendance as well as limit the number of volunteers available to provide staffing. A number of participating venues have also expressed concerns over health issues as well as over reduced attendance.

Therefore, after due consideration and comprehensive discussions, the City of Pasadena regretfully will not hold the semi-annual ArtNight Pasadena scheduled for Friday, March 13th. We will work with our partners to coordinate the next ArtNight and keep you updated.

Stay connected to the City of Pasadena! Visit us online at www.cityofpasadena.net; follow us on Twitter at @PasadenaGov, and Instagram and Facebook at @CityOfPasadena; or call the Citizen Service Center, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (626) 744-7311.

~Lisa Derderian

PADILLA’S BLAME GAME

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla pointed his finger in the wrong direction when blaming LA County Registrar of Voters Dean Logan for election day difficulties.

It is Mr. Padilla who serves as the state’s chief election officer, oversees all federal and state elections and maintains the data base of registered voters.

Accounts show Mr. Padilla was advised that implementation of the new “Voting Solutions for All People” system (VSAP) would place a daunting learning curve on both staff and voters and would better be crafted as a pilot project.

Rather than educate on the known technical complexities, Mr. Padilla’s official website offered Coachella-style distractions urging community groups to “adopt” vote centers to brand them with unique signage and events promoted on social media.

This frivolity was followed by “no action” from Mr. Padilla when the state’s supermajority Legislature passed “urgency” legislation (SB 207) allowing voters, in lieu of a new affidavit of registration, to change address of residence and party affiliation up to polls closing on election day. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed this bill a mere 10 days before the first vote centers opened for early voting.

Mr. Padilla now castigates LA’s Dean Logan for shortcomings of his own Secretary of State office, punitively demanding all 5.5 million voters in LA county receive vote-by-mail (VBM) ballots.

Yet a Los Angeles Times editorial (Dec. 7, 2018) noted the lack of safeguards against fraudulent VBM ballot harvesting when five-plus million ballots are circulating within a large county, aided by the reluctance of the Legislature’s supermajority to correct for potential misuse.

Mr. Padilla may unilaterally determine to scrap the VSAP system he actively endorsed, yet I’ve seen no recommendation for making LA County whole in recovering $300 million spent on the system.

At this point it is evident Mr. Padilla has run out of good ideas.

One small (and smart) improvement may be to override dependence on the well-documented, hugely problematic DMV motor-voter system implemented by Mr. Padilla and used for voter registration and voter roll maintenance. (Who has called for Mr. Padilla’s “head to roll” for that ongoing disaster?)

With Super Tuesday behind us and the need to support county registrar efforts to improve the VSAP experience, new legislation to augment DMV motor-voter with jury commissioner data at the county level has been introduced by two state senators.

The “Voter Roll Accuracy Act” (Senate Bill 994) by state Sens. Bates and Moorlach would increase the accuracy of county voter rolls by requiring county jury commissioners to share relevant changes in a prospective juror’s voter registration data with county election officials.

This makes sense if the objective is to create a cleaner/leaner voter data base and a smoother check-in at vote centers on election day.

However, it is now probable Mr. Padilla’s own objective is to continue “toying” with California elections — and then blame the line-folks at the county level for failing when doing his bidding.

If this becomes the status quo, confidence in the California voting system will collapse.

Mr. Padilla, your name is on this.

~MARY DEE CAVANAGH-ROMNEY

PASADENA