DIIFFICULT TO COMPREHEND

What is making California streets unsafe?

Electric scooter drivers darting in and out of traffic, cyclists doing as they please and ignoring every single rule of the road and sanity, and pedestrians crossing the road while looking AWAY from traffic, or actually stepping off the curb while looking directly at advancing drivers (as happened to me recently in South Pasadena).

Automobile drivers are driving more safely, more defensively than ever. Pedestrians, cyclists and scooter riders have become emboldened and totally irresponsible. The answer to this issue is not in structures in the road, further limiting vision or reducing space available to automobile drivers to avoid irresponsible cyclists, pedestrians and scooter drivers. The answer is to return to an ethos that EVERYONE is responsible for their own GD safety!

In my teens I raced bicycles. I road raced. I trained in Pasadena and Altadena. I understood that I had a responsibility to myself to not get mangled by a car. Since my heart operation I ride again. I still ride paranoid. Cyclists who dishonor the century-long reputation of the Wheelmen confuse and anger me. Darting in and out of traffic, riding in three rows two abreast at slow speed and crossing and cutting off traffic to make a turn is not only personally unsafe, idiotic and irresponsible, it gives cycling a bad name among the general public. I know this means I am ancient, but I belong to a cadre of cyclists who thought it was our responsibility to add to the sports’ good name, not to do everything possible to tarnish it as often as possible.

The idiots on scooters can’t decide if they want to run pedestrians down or want to be in the way of automobiles. This isn’t the fault of the cars, but it is the fault of the morons on the scooters.

Since my operation I walk every street in Altadena once a year. If one is vigilant there are no unsafe streets to walk on. If one is a careless idiot, as 80 percent of the pedestrians I see are, there is no safe place. Almost every day as I turn from Lincoln Avenue onto Figueroa there will be a truck or bus parked near the corner. Every morning an idiot will walk out from between a van, a bus, a truck or SUV with his back turned to the oncoming traffic and saunter diagonally to expose himself to the maximum length of danger, toward All Star Liquor. This insanity started five years ago and is now a freaking tradition. For reasons I cannot comprehend, there are groups of pedestrians working very hard to be run down by automobiles. There is no light, no barricade, no structure that will prevent this level of arrogant stupidity from eventually resulting in injury.

~ STEVE LAMB

ALTADENA

A NEW WAY

A political primary is a preliminary election in which the registered voters of a political party nominate candidates for office. The key word here is preliminary.

The current system allows small states such as Iowa and New Hampshire (assisted by the media) to award front-runner status to the victorious candidate. From there, the candidates travel a path determined by which states wants to “leap frog” the other by moving up their primary dates. Candidates are whisked across the country without any real ability to distinguish regional issues from national issues. Consequently, party platforms are determined by a make-it-up-as-you-go approach.

If the primary process were organized on a regional basis, candidates would be able to study the regional issues, campaign to confirm those issues and then receive votes based on the solutions they propose. A regional approach would also prevent a premature selection of a front–runner because success in one region certainly would not guarantee success in the next region. This would also further validate the process because each state would still have a say all the way down to the end.

Finally, the number of delegates awarded in each state should be determined by the percentage of votes won by each candidate.

Accordingly, the political primaries should occur between January and June of each presidential election year. Each of the six regions would be assigned a particular month. A lottery held in June of the previous year would determine which month each region holds its primaries.

An example illustrates the format:

January

Southern (8):

AL, AR. KY, LA, MS, TN, VA,

WV

February

Southwestern (9):

AZ, CA, CO, HI, NV, NM, OK,

TX, UT

March

Atlantic (8):

DE, DC, FL, GA, MD, NJ, NC,

SC

April

New England (8):

CT, ME, MA, NH, NY, PA, RI,

VT,

May

Northwestern (9):

AK, ID, KS, MT, ND, OR, SD,

WA, WY

June

Middle West (9):

IL, IA, IN, MI, MN, MO, NE,

OH, WI

~ JOE BIALEK

VIA EMAIL